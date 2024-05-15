State B golf: Jefferson boys, Lone Peak girls lead after Round 1 at Marias Valley

SHELBY — Strong individual performances pushed the Jefferson boys and Lone Peak girls out to leads in the team standings after Round 1 of the Class B state golf tournament Tuesday at Marias Valley Golf Club.

Jefferson shot a collective first-round score of 319, led by Tyson Lee's 2-over-par 74. Lee is in second place, one stroke behind leader Kellen Meyer of Choteau. Marcus Lee added a first-round 79 for the Panthers, landing among the top 15.

Jefferson is three shots in front of Columbus (322) and five strokes ahead of third-place Huntley Project (324) entering Wednesday's final round. Individually, Columbus' William Conat is in third after shooting a Round-1 76. Teammate Landon Olson, last year's runner-up, is tied for sixth, having fired a 78 on Tuesday.

Huntley Project's Baylor Burton and Deer Lodge's Leevi Bohrer are tied for fourth with matching 5-over 77s.

Choteau's Meyer delivered 13 pars, two birdies and three bogeys in the first round to jump to the individual lead after the opening round.

The Lone Peak girls, meanwhile, are well out in front of the team standings. The Big Horns sit 16 shots ahead of second-place Florence-Carlton (407) and 24 shots in front of third-place Shepherd (415).

Lone Peak's Cate Leydig totaled a first-round 82 and is one shot off the lead currently held by Three Forks' Ari Judd. Leydig won individual medalist honors at last year's Class C state tournament and is looking for the same outcome after Lone Peak moved up a classification prior to this school year.

Judd had birdies on hole Nos. 17 and 18, and also collected seven pars to pace the field. Leydig's lone birdie came on the 15th hole.

Shelby's Delaney Clark is five shots back following a first-round 86. Skylar Macgillivary of Shepherd (87) and Missoula Loyola's Elise Munding (89) round out the top five. Lone Peak's Dylan Manka is also among the top 15 to aid the Big Horns' push.

The second and final round of the Class B state tourney will be played Wednesday at Marias Valley Golf Club.

Class B state golf tournament

May 14-15 at Marias Valley (Shelby)

Day 1 scores

BOYS

Team

Jefferson 319; Columbus 322; Huntley Project 324; Missoula Loyola 333; Anaconda 339; Florence-Carlton 344; Conrad 349; Glasgow 351; Red Lodge 351; Choteau 355; Manhattan 356; Cut Bank 388.

Top 15

Kellen Meyer, Choteau, 73; Tyson Lee, Jefferson, 74; William Conat, Columbus, 76; Baylor Burton, Huntley Project 77; Leevi Bohrer, Deer Lodge, 77; Landon Olson, Columbus, 78; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 78; Zach Munding, Missoula Loyola, 79; Tanner Cromwell, Anaconda, 79; Marcus Lee, Jefferson, 79; Blake Bentle, Manhattan, 80; Mike Courts, Columbus, 80; Ben Werner, Jefferson, 81; Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project, 81; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 81; Brody Duchien, Florence, 81.

GIRLS

Team

Lone Peak 391; Florence-Carlton 407; Shepherd 415; Shelby 422; Three Forks 424; Missoula Loyola 433; Fairfield 436; Columbus 439; Anaconda 448; Malta 453; Glasgow 454; Red Lodge 458.

Top 15

Ari Judd, Three Forks, 81; Cate Leydig, Lone Peak, 82; Delaney Clark, Shelby, 86; Skylar Macgillivary, Shepherd, 87; Elise Munding, Missoula Loyola, 89; Logan McKay, Anaconda, 91; Abby Lavarell, Big Timber, 92; Hallie Hofer, Roundup, 95; Paige Lethert, Columbus, 95; Aubrey Baxter, Thompson Falls, 95; Reese Briney, Florence, 96; Dylan Manka, Lone Peak, 97; Alice Brummer, Townsend, 97; Kipley Solari, Florence, 97; Brittney Sorlie, Malta, 97.