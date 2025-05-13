State B golf: Jefferson boys, Florence girls hold leads after first round

SHELBY — The Jefferson boys and Florence girls lead the team races after the first day of the Class B state golf tournament, which got under way Tuesday at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club.

Jefferson, the 2024 boys team champion, is being paced by Tyson Lee, the only golfer to come in under par in the first round. He shot a 1-under 71 to take the top spot on the individual leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Zach Munding of Missoula Loyola, who shot an even-par 72.

William Conat of Columbus sits in third with a first-round 73, and Kaniel Ricker of Poplar is fourth at 74 strokes. Jefferson's Ben Werner, Manhattan's Blake Bentle, Choteau's Kellen Meyer and Malta's Regan Stuart are tied for fifth with 75s.

As a team, the Panthers are at 330 strokes (42-over) after the first round. Choteau is second with 334 strokes.

Florence's girls, meanwhile, have a 12-shot lead over second-place Shelby, 385 strokes to 397.

Anaconda's Logan McKay sits atop the girls individual leaderboard with a first-round 84. Elise Munding of Missoula Loyola and Dylan Manka of Lone Peak are tied for second after both shot 14-over-par 86s on Tuesday.

Lone Peak's Olivia Kamieniarz is fourth with an 87, and Ennis' Marisa Snider is tied with Florence's Kipley Solari for fifth with matching 88 scores.

The Class B state golf meet continues Wednesday with the second and final round.

Class B state golf tournament

May 13-14 at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, Shelby

First round

Boys

Team scores: Jefferson 330; Choteau 334; Malta 337; Colstrip 339; Three Forks 340; Florence 340; Missoula Loyola 341; Manhattan 341; Huntley Project 350; Big Timber 362; Shelby 367; Poplar 371.

Individual top 10: Tyson Lee, Jefferson, 71; Zach Munding, Missoula Loyola, 72; William Conat, Columbus, 73; Kaniel Ricker, Poplar, 74; Ben Werner, Jefferson, 75; Blake Bentle, Manhattan, 75; Kellen Meyer, Choteau, 75; Regan Stuart, Malta, 75; Kael Meyer, Choteau, 76; Griffin Zimmer, Huntley Project, 79.

Girls

Team scores: Florence 385; Shelby 397; Lone Peak 398; Anaconda 403; Three Forks 423; Glasgow 428; Red Lodge 440; Roundup 441; Malta 446; Missoula Loyola 452; Fairfield 467; Shepherd 489.

Individual top 10: Logan McKay, Anaconda, 84; Elise Munding, Missoula Loyola, 86; Dylan Manka, Lone Peak, 86; Olivia Kamieniarz, Lone Peak, 87; Marisa Snider, Ennis, 88; Kipley Solari, Florence, 88; Penelope Heaton, Shelby, 89; Hallie Hofer, Roundup, 91; Rowen Russell, Shelby, 92; Jaz Ragen, Townsend, 94.

