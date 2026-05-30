State B/C tennis: Superior girls net long-awaited championship, Valley Christian boys repeat

MISSOULA — No matter what happened in Saturday’s Class B/C boys tennis doubles final, at least one Walter brother from Conrad was going to be a state champion.

Turned out there were two of them. And the Bork family of Valley Christian can boast two state champions, as well.

Noah and Caleb Walter teamed to beat brother Evan and his teammate Linkyn Denzer, handing the latter team its second runner-up finish in a row.

Olander Bork of Valley Christian climbed to the top of the boys singles podium after finishing runner-up as an eighth grader and freshman. Bork defeated Kage Ramey of Cut Bank in the final.

Tia Bork, an eighth grader, followed up her brother’s singles titles with one of her own, beating Jefferson’s Bailee Silvonen in the girls singles final.

Fort Benton’s Zoe Donner and Alexis Clark claimed the girls doubles title with a win over Simms’ Jorja Morris and Bailey Anderson.

The Valley Christian boys eked out a repeat team championship, just edging Conrad. Valley Christian finished with 35 points, while Conrad had 33. Cut Bank (17) was one point better than Fort Benton for third place.

The girls team race was tight all tournament, but in the end Superior came out on top for the school’s first tennis title since 1999. The Bobcats had 30 points, with Fort Benton (28) and Valley Christian (25) a close second and third.

Consolation champions were Terry’s Jonah Holden in boys singles; Valley Christian’s Fletcher DeGroot and Grayson Thurman in boys doubles; Superior's Josie Crabb in girls singles; and Missoula Loyola’s Caitrin Harrington and Sammy McHugh in girls doubles.