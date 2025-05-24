State B/C tennis: Missoula Loyola's Zach Munding adds doubles title to golf crown won last week

MISSOULA — Two state championships in back-to-back weeks. That’s a solid way to end a school year.

Zach Munding, who was the Class B state golf medalist last week, added another individual title to his tally when he and Missoula Loyola teammate Declan Harrington won the Class B/C boys doubles championship on Saturday.

Harrington/Munding defeated Conrad’s Evan Walter and Linkyn Denzer in the final.

Terry’s Luke Holden and Ethan Boyer won the third-place match over Dawson Hoalin and Flether DeGroot of Valley Christian.

In boys singles, Cut Bank’s Dallas Berkram knocked off Valley Christian’s Olander Bork in a 10-point tiebreaker. Jonah Holden of Terry placed third by defeating Ross Cruishank of Valley Christian in the consolation final.

The high finishes by Bork and Cruishank helped Valley Christian capture the boys team championship for the first time since 2011. It's the sixth championship overall for the Eagles, who finished with 37 points. Terry was in second place with 25 points, and Cut Bank garnered 23 points for third place.

The girls singles title was claimed by Simms’ Kaylee Zietzke, who defeated McKenzie Swenson of Fairfield in the final.

Fairfield's 31 points was enough to claim the team title, five points better than Baker. Missoula Loyola and Simms tied for third at 22 points each. The title is the fourth for Fairfield, and the first for the Eagles since 2013.

Taking third place was Rilee Molyneaux of Chinook. Molyneaux, who finished in second place last season, defeated Three Forks’ Malie Eriksson in the consolation championship.

Baker’s Kayl and Kyal Hadley took the girls doubles title by beating Kamree Pearson and Keira Bender.

Third place went to the Conrad tandem of Trinity Vandenbos and Urika Delica, who defeated Violet Collins and Bryleigh Erickson of Townsend.

