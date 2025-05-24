State B/C tennis: Championship matches set as tournament reaches final day

MISSOULA — Simms’ Kaylee Zietzke advanced to the finals of the Class B/C state tennis tournament Friday with a semifinal win over Rilee Molyneaux of Chinook.

Molyneaux was last year’s girls singles runner-up.

Fairfield’s McKenzie Swenson will be Zietzke’s opponent in Saturday’s final. Swenson defeated Superior’s Josie Crabb in the semifinals.

In girls doubles, Baker twins Kyal and Kayl Hadley reached the finals with a semifinal win over Townsend’s Violet Collins and Bryleigh Erickson. The Hadleys will face Fairfield’s Kamree Pearson and Keira Bender in the final.

Pearson is the only playing with a chance at a repeat title. Pearson won the doubles championship last season with then-senior Maya Wilson.

The boys singles final will be between Cut Bank’s Dallas Berkram and Valley Christian’s Olander Bork.

Bork defeated Kaje Ramey of Cut Bank 6-0, 6-1 in their Friday semifinal match. Berkram edged Simms’ Kaleb Sawyer 7-5, 6-3 to reach the final.

Conrad’s Evan Walter and Linkyn Denzer survived a tight 6-3, 4-6 1-0 (9) victory over Fort Benton’s Kelton Villeaux and John Goldhahn in their doubles semi.

Facing Walter/Denzer in Saturday’s doubles final will be Missoula Loyola’s Declan Harrington and Zach Munding. The Loyola duo defeated Terry’s Luke Holden and Ethan Boyer by a 6-4, 6-3 score.

In the team standings, Valley Christian leads the boys race with 21 points, followed by Terry and Cut Bank in second place, each with 12. Conrad is in third with 11 points.

Missoula Loyola is in front in the girls standings with 21 points. Fairfield is in second with 17 while Chinook and Baker are tied for third with 15 points. Townsend has 14 points, and Simms and Superior each have 12.

