State AA soccer: Kalispell Glacier sweeps doubleheader to advance to quarterfinals

KALISPELL — Both Glacier Wolfpack teams took advantage of their home-field advantage on a picture-perfect Tuesday for Class AA playoff soccer.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State AA Soccer: Glacier Girls and Boys Sweep doubleheader and advance to quarterfinals

Kalispell Glacier girls 4, Helena Capital 0

In the girls matchup, it was all Glacier as the Wolfpack jumped out ahead early on a goal from Portia Hammer, which set the early tone in a 4-0 win over Helena Capital.

Gracie Winkler was the star of the game, knocking in two goals , an teammate Lucy Holloway put one in off one of Winkler's misses for the four goals on the day.

Glacier will play at Billings Senior in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

Kalispell Glacier boys, 3, Missoula Big Sky 1

The boys game had Glacier in a come-from-behind battle at the start as Connor Martinsen of Big Sky capitalized on a mistake from Glacier's goalie and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.

But it was the efforts of Brencken Evenson who would single-handedly claw the Wolfpack back into this one with two goals in the first half to help Glacier take the lead.

Kyler Hardman's dagger goal with less than two minutes to play was the final push the Wolfpack needed to seal the win and advance to the quarterfinal round.

Glacier will play at Billings West on Saturday.

