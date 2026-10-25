State AA soccer: Billings West girls top Helena 2-1 to advance to semifinals

HELENA — Helena struck first, but Billings West answered with two unanswered goals to prevail 2-1 Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Class AA girls soccer playoffs.

Talia DeMers opened the scoring for Helena, giving the Bengals an early 1-0 advantage.

West responded when Adison Aspinwall found the top-left corner to even the match. The score remained tied heading into halftime.

In the second half, Madeliyne Hutzenbiler broke the tie, scoring what proved to be the game-winner and putting the Golden Bears ahead 2-1.

Helena was unable to find an equalizer before the final whistle, sending West on to the semifinals.