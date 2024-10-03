State AA golf: Bozeman's Cooper Bourret, Great Falls' Hanna Boyd out to first-round leads

KALISPELL — Cooper Bourret of Bozeman and Hanna Boyd of Great Falls got out to first-round leads at the Class AA state golf tournament Thursday at Northern Pines Golf Course.

Bourret was one of just two golfers to shoot under par Thursday, as he carded a 2-under 70 to take a one-stroke lead on John Gilbert of Helena Capital, who shot a 1-under 71. Bourret's day could've looked even better. He shot a 33 on the front 9, including an eagle on the par-5 eighth. But he shot an 8 on Hole 17 to finish with a 37 on the back 9.

Boyd, meanwhile, finished her round with a 6-over-par 78. She has a three-stroke lead on Kira Connell of Bozeman and Becca Washington of Billings Senior, who both had 9-over 81s Thursday.

In the team races, the Missoula Sentinel boys and Billings West girls have the leads.

The Spartan boys, who have 297 strokes as a team, were led by Hudson Goroski and Jack Schaefer, who both shot first-round 73s. Bozeman (300 strokes), Kalispell Glacier (302), Billings West (308) and Helena Capital (309) make up the rest of the top five in the boys team race.

The West girls have a two-stroke lead on crosstown rival Billings Senior. The Golden Bears finished Day 1 with 350 total strokes, led by Anna Fenhaus' 84 and Mielle Kavran's 85. The Broncs are in second in the girls team race with 352 strokes, followed by Bozeman Gallatin (356 strokes), Bozeman High (359) and Helena High (381).

The state tournament concludes Friday with the second round.

Class AA state golf tournament

Round 1

Thursday at Northern Pines Golf Course, Kalispell

BOYS

Team scores: Missoula Sentinel 297; Bozeman 300; Kalispell Glacier 302; Billings West 308; Helena Capital 309; Billings Skyview 317; Butte 317; Bozeman Gallatin 318; Kalispell Flathead 330; Billings Senior 330; Missoula Big Sky 341.

Top 15: Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 70; John Gilbert, Capital, 71; Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 73; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 73; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 73; Jack Schaefer, Sentinel, 73; Jack Pinski, CMR, 73; Zander Brester, West, 74; Dylan Morris, Flathead, 74; Jack Mckee, Bozeman, 74; Willy Nowlen, Sentinel, 74; Jonah Wynne, Glacier, 74; Cole Lozier, West, 75; Ayden Platt, CMR, 76; Luke Nelson, Glacier, 76; Billy Benjamin, Skyview, 76; Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 76; Chase Choquette, Butte, 76.

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings West 350; Billings Senior 352; Bozeman Gallatin 356; Bozeman 359; Helena 381; Belgrade 399; Helena Capital 401; Kalispell Glacier 401; Butte 433.

Top 15: Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 78; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 81; Becca Washington, Senior, 81; Quincy Weymouth, CMR, 82; Lilia Troxel, Belgrade, 82; Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, Gallatin, 84; Anna Fenhaus, West, 84; Liv Kobold, Senior, 84; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 85; Mielle Kavran, West, 85; Presley Clark, Hellgate, 85; Mia Taylor, Helena, 87; Paige Loberg, West, 87; Cat Helmer, Hellgate, 88; Payton Tryan, Senior, 89.