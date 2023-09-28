State AA golf: Billings Senior's Kenzie Walsh leads; boys competition tied at top

BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Kenzie Walsh will take a three-stroke lead into Friday's final round as she seeks her first girls Class AA state golf title at Lake Hills Golf Course.

The boys' competition features a two-way tie after Thursday's first round between Missoula Sentinel's Kade McDonough and Kalispell Glacier's Sam Engellant.

In the team races, Senior's girls have a commanding 23-stroke advantage entering Friday. Glacier and Sentinel are battling on the boys side, with the Wolfpack staking to a five-stroke lead after Round 1.

Walsh shot a 4-over 76 in the first round Thursday and has a three-shot lead over Billings West's Mielle Kavran and Ryann Walker of Great Falls CMR, who sit in a second-place tie after shooting 7-over 79.

Two-time reigning state champion Bella Johnson of West is four strokes back after shooting an 8-over 80. Missoula Hellgate's Anna Stensrud is also four shots back and in a tie for fourth with Johnson. Senior's Moe Kobold in sixth place with an 81 and teammate Becca Washington and Great Falls High's Hanna Boyd are tied for seventh at 82 each.

Sentinel's McDonough and Glacier's Engellant both shot 2-under 70 on Thursday to forge a first-place tie in the boys' tournament, but Sentinel's Collin McCarthy (71) and Glacier's Torren Murrary (72) lurk in third and fourth place, respectively.

Billings Skyview's Tye Boone and Billings Senior's Jackson Eckley are in a tie for fifth, each with 2-over 74. Logan Connolly of Skyview and Reid Wilkinson of Bozeman High are in a tie for seventh after both shot 3-over 75.

The final round commences Friday morning at Lake Hills. Following is a look at Round 1 results from Thursday:

State AA golf

First round

Thursday at Lake Hills

Boys

Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 295, Missoula Sentinel 300, Billings Skyview 306, Bozeman 315, Bozeman Gallatin 318, Helena Capital 320, Billings West 328, Missoula Big Sky 331, Butte 342, Billings Senior 355.

Individual top 15: Kade McDonough, Sentinel, 70; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 70; Colin McCarthy, Sentinel, 71; Torren Murrary, Glacier, 72; Tye Boone, Skyview, 74; Jackson Eckley, Senior, 74; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 75; Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 75; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 76; Trevor Cunningham, Glacier, 76; Kyler Meredith, Capital, 76; Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 77; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 77; Tanyon Murray, 77; Carson Towe, Big Sky, 77.

Girls

Team scores: Billings Senior 325, Billings West 348, Bozeman Gallatin 354, Missoula Hellgate 373, Kalispell Glacier 376, Belgrade 376, Bozeman 378, Helena Capital 391, Helena 400.

Individual top 15: Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 76; Mielle Kavran, West, 79; Ryann Walker, Great Falls CMR, 79; Bella Johnson, West, 80; Anna Stensrud, Hellgate, 80; Moe Kobold, Senior, 81; Becca Washington, Senior, 82; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 82; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 83; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 86; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 86; Alison Shenk, West, 87; Avery Wright, Senior, 87; Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, Gallatin, 88; Lev Heaney, Missoula Big Sky, 88.

