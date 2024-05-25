State A tennis: Billings Central boys, girls roll to sweep of team titles

KALISPELL — Billings Central owned three-fourths of the individual podium at the Class A state tennis tournament and came away with a sweep of the team championships Saturday at Flathead Valley Community College.

Central's boys scored 27 points to finish first, while reigning champion Polson (18 points) and Libby, Hardin and Whitefish ( all with16 points) rounded out the top three.

In the girls standings, the Rams had 32 points to claim the title. Hamilton (23 points) and defending champ Miles City (21 points) were second and third, respectively.

Central's Alisa Shevtcova capped a stirring freshman season by winning the girls singles title. Shevtcova, after defeating Miles City's Alina Kot in the semis, took care of Hamilton's Ciara Hanely in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, in the final.

Shevtcova wasn't the Rams' only player to claim top honors. Not by a long shot.

The Central duo of Evie Reck and Billie Cate Schmitt captured the girls doubles title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Polson's Katelyn Smith and Julia Barnard.

Contributed The Billings Central tandem of Aiden Sorenson, left, and Braydon Petermann pose after winning the boys doubles title at the Class A state tennis tournament in Kalispell on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Meanwhile in boys doubles, the Rams' Braydon Petermann and Aiden Sorenson beat Havre's Carter Spangler and Max Spangler 6-1, 6-1 to win a title of their own. But that was after Petermann and Sorenson overcame Mason Kelch and Dane Hunt of Whitefish in three sets — 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 — in the semifinal round.

Libby's Ryan Beagle emerged as the champion in boys singles. Beagle defeated Torin Ellis of Polson 7-6, 6-0 to capture the crown. Beagle defeated defending champion Andy Purcell of Hamilton 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals to advance.

