State A soccer: Whitefish boys, girls sweep en route to semifinal berths

WHITEFISH — It was a good day for the home teams at Smith Field as both Whitefish soccer teams secured playoff wins on Saturday.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Class A Soccer Playoffs: Whitefish Boys and Girls sweep doubleheader en route to semis

Whitefish boys 1, Lockwood 1 (Whitefish wins 4-2 on PKs)

In the day's first matchup between the Lockwood and Whitefish boys, it was a scoreless regulation that needed extra time and a shootout to be decided.

In the first period of extra time, Joao Pedro Silveira knocked in a penalty kick to break the deadlock between the two teams and the Lions needed to defend that lead for one more period.

Those hopes were crushed by Tristin Irwin, who knocked in a timely header in the second period of extra time, which ended up forcing the match into a shootout.

That was where the Bulldogs took the game, with four players putting in goals and keeper Ben Nelson stopping two from going in.

In the end, it was Luka Duffy who put in the deciding goal and sent Whitefish to the semifinal round.

Whitefish girls 3, Livingston 1

In the second match between the Livingston and Whitefish girls, scoring was a little easier to come by.

About midway through the first half, Atley Bingham put one just over the keeper's reach, and Whitefish set the tone early.

That tone would go for the rest of the match, with the Bulldogs' Jenna Kimble and Grace Silman both knocking in second-half goals to put the game out of reach for the Rangers.

Livingston would score a late goal to avoid the shutout but Whitefish advanced to the semifinal round with a 3-1 win.

Both teams will host next week's semifinal round.

