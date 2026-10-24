State A soccer: Whitefish boys, girls punch tickets to championship round

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish boys and girls soccer teams have a chance to reach the summit again, as both won Class A state semifinal matches at home Saturday. The girls defeated Laurel 1-0 while the boys topped Laurel 3-1.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State A Soccer: Whitefish Girls and Boys punch tickets to championship round

Whitefish girls 1, Laurel 0

In the first matchup between the Laurel and Whitefish girls, it was a defensive battle throughout.

This was until the Bulldogs' Neva Sliman finally broke the deadlock with a goal in the second half, which turned out to be all they needed to advance to the championship game.

With Columbia Falls' win earlier Saturday morning, Whitefish will host the defending-champion Wildkats next week for the state championship.

Whitefish boys 3, Livingston 1

The offense picked up in the second matchup between the Livingston and Whitefish boys.

It was the Bulldogs who got the scoring going in this one, with Luca Duffy knocking in the first goal for Whitefish around 10 minutes into the match.

Not too long after that, Roen Chisholm ricocheted the ball off the post and into the back of the net to send the Bulldogs into the half with a 2-0 lead.

Graysen Rembaugh also joined the scoring party with a late goal in the second half to put Whitefish up 3-0.

Livingston's late goal near the end of the match was not enough to mount a comeback and Whitefish advanced to the championship match, where they will play at Billings Central.

