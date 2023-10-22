State A soccer roundup: Whitefish, Billings Central boys, C-Falls, Whitefish girls to play for titles

BILLINGS — The state championship soccer matches are set in Class A following Saturday's semifinal round, which saw the Billings Central and Whitefish boys win while the Columbia Falls and Whitefish girls also advanced.

Central's boys got past Corvallis with a 2-0 victory to qualify for its first title match since 2012. The Rams got goals from Cole Bland and Drake Tourtlotte, while Jack Milroy had two assists. Central has won just one boys soccer title in its history, which came in 2009.

Whitefish, on the other hand, moved on to the title round for the 15th time with a 5-0 rout of Lone Peak. Five different players found the net for Whitefish — Adam Healy, Townsend Reed, Preston McPherson, Sam Dow and Collin Lyman. The Bulldogs are seeking their fifth straight championship.

Columbia Falls' girls won a high-scoring semi 6-4 over Bigfork, as Josie Harris had a hat trick and Riley Byrd added two goals. Paeton Gunlock had a hat trick for Bigfork. The Wildkats are back in the title match for the first time since 2014.

They will face Whitefish, which beat Lockwood 5-2 in the semis to move to the championship for the 12th time thanks to goals from Isabelle Cooke, Olivia Genovese, Charlize Ullrich, Sadie Olson and Delaney Smith. Ella Krugler and Taysia Watters scored for Lockwood.

The state title matches are scheduled for next Saturday. The boys match will be played in Billings while the girls match will be in Columbia Falls.

