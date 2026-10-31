BILLINGS — Billings Central's Cal Weisen called game in stoppage time of the Class A boys soccer state championship game.

Weisen buried a goal in the final minute to propel Billings Central to a 1-0 win over Whitefish on Saturday at Amend Park in Billings, giving the Rams their second Class A state title in the past three years.

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State A soccer: Cal Weisen's goal in final minute propels Billings Central to state title

"I felt the ball touch my foot and everything went dark. My head poofed away, floated, and I saw the keeper and just thought, 'I've got to slot this,'" Weisen told MTN Sports. "Then my whole body just shifted and I just yelled with everything. My whole body just lifted in the air."

"The whole season (Weisen) has been a great goal scorer. I trust him every time I see him up on that line," Central's Holden Guenthner said. "Just playing that ball and trusting him to get it done and get that last finish."

Guenthner, who had a goal taken off the board in the first half due to offside, delivered the ball behind the Whitefish defense to Weisen, who took one dribble and found the back of the net.

"It was just go, go, go. After that first one we were disappointed, but getting the last one in the 80th minute meant the world to everyone," Guenthner said. "... It's exactly storybook. ... This just means the world to all of us and our seniors with their second state championship. It's insane to think about."

Weisen then sprinted to the Billings Central student section to celebrate with a raucous Ram fan base.

"It means so much. All season it was hard to get people here because of football, cross country and such," Weisen said. "It made me feel like I've got support and I can do the things I need to do. It helped me so much more to play my game."

"It's the most people I've seen at one of my games. It feels surreal the whole school can come and support our team," Guenthner said.

Central had possession for the majority of the game and peppered Whitefish keeper Ben Nelson with shots throughout, though Nelson had several impressive saves to keep the Rams off the scoreboard until the final minute.

Central also defeated Whitefish for the Class A crown back in 2024, 3-0. It's the third boys soccer title in program history for the Rams, with the first coming back in 2009.