State A soccer: Billings Central boys dethrone Polson in semifinal win

POLSON — On a cold and windy afternoon, Billings Central scrapped its way to a 1-0 victory over defending state champion Polson in the semifinal round of the Class A boys soccer playoffs.

In an intense defensive game, Polson had control of possession for most of the first half but was never able to cash in any opportunities despite multiple chances for goals.

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Class A Soccer Playoffs: Billings Central Boys dethrone Polson in semifinal win

The second half was a completely different story as Billings Central began controlling possession, and Vincent Long cashed in the first and only goal of the match.

From there, the Rams did their best to keep the ball away from the Pirates with success despite a few last-minute chances at the goal.

Billings Central will advance to the championship match of the Class A soccer playoffs, where it will host either Livingston or Whitefish the weekend of Oct. 30-31.