State A golf: Polson's Max Milton, Hamilton's Cameron Burnett claim medalist honors

SHELBY — Max Milton of Polson and Cameron Burnett of Hamilton captured the boys and girls individual medalist honors Saturday at the Class A state golf meet at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club.

Milton led after Friday's first round with a 6-under-par 66 and followed up with a 67 in Round 2 to finish with 133 strokes, two shots better than second-place Colin Jensen of Billings Central. Jensen shot Saturday's low round with a 66.

Milton and Jensen paced the boys field and traded low scores all day Saturday. Milton carded a crucial eagle on the par-5 17th that proved to be the difference. Milton had four other birdies, while Jensen had six birdies in the round. Each golfer had one bogey during Round 2.

Following Milton and Jensen on the boys leaderboard were Mason O'Neil of Whitefish and Matthew Hermanson of Billings Central, who both finished with two-day totals of 148 strokes to tie for third.

Jensen and Hermanson helped the Central boys win the team trophy. As a team, the Rams finished with 597 strokes. Polson was second with 602 strokes, and Whitefish was third with 636.

On the girls side, Whitefish won the team title with 710 strokes. Lewistown was second with 745 and Corvallis third with 749.

Burnett fired a second-round 69 to vault to the top of the girls leaderboard and win medalist honors with a two-day total of 148 strokes. She was the only girl to break 70 on Saturday and did so with five birdies. She had two bogeys but parred every other hole.

Burnett sat in a tie for second after Friday's first round, one stroke back of Day 1 leader Ryhlee Scott of Whitefish. Scott on Saturday struggled to a 91 and finished tied for sixth with 169 total strokes.

Whitefish's Karlee Brown rose to second on the individual leaderboard, shooting a 76 on Saturday to finish with 158 total shots. Autumn Goodan of Lewistown and CeCe Fornshell tied for third with 161 strokes apiece.

Class A state golf tournament

Oct. 2-3 at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, Shelby

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Billings Central 597; 2, Polson 602; 3, Whitefish 636; 4, Livingston 644; 5, Corvallis 655; 6, Hamilton 659; 7, Lockwood 660; 8, Laurel 668.

Top 10: 1, Max Milton, Polson, 66-67—133; 2, Colin Jensen, Billings Central, 69-66—135; T3, Mason O'Neil, Whitefish, 72-76—148; T3, Matthew Hermanson, Billings Central, 72-76—148; T5, Sawyer Gentry, Livingston, 75-74—149; T5, Beau McGree, Butte Central, 72-77—149; 7, Carson Emerson, Polson, 76-76—152; 8, Stuart Gentry, Livingston, 72-81—153; 9, Dylan Wirt, Corvallis, 79-76—155; T10, Oliver Rowe, Ronan, 75-81—156; T10, Grady Wilder, Laurel, 77-79—156.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Whitefish 710; 2, Lewistown 745; 3, Corvallis 749; 4, Polson 757; 5, Glendive 772; 6, Miles City 777; 7, Hamilton 783; 8, Livingston 788.

Top 10: 1, Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 79-69—148; 2, Karlee Brown, Whitefish, 82-76—158; T3, Autumn Goodan, Lewistown, 79-82—161; T3, CeCe Fornshell, Billings Central, 85-76—161; 5, Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 83-79—162; T6, Ryhlee Scott, Whitefish, 78-91—169; T6, Sara Dumouchel, Polson, 88-81—169; 8, Ava Flotkoetter, Miles City, 88-85—173; 9, Jillian Wagner, Whitefish, 88-87—175; 10, Kirsten Race, Corvallis, 84-92—176.

