State A golf: Hunter Emerson win highlights Polson excellence; Frenchtown's Katie Lewis takes title

SIDNEY — Polson's Hunter Emerson entered Saturday a stroke back of the leaders at the Class A state golf tournament at the Sidney Country Club. He left as a state champion.

Emerson, who made a hole-in-one during the first round on Friday, shot a second-round 73 through a blustery Round 2, which was good enough for a two-day total of 144 to win the boys individual title by one stroke over Corvallis' Brady Powell.

Powell and Livingston's Aubrey Kelly, who came in third with a two-round score of 146, each shot 75s on Saturday.

MTN Sports Polson's girls celebrate winning the Class A state girls golf championship on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the Sidney Country Club.

On the girls side, Frenchtown's Katie Lewis had a splendid final round, shooting 3-under 69 to finish with a total of 148 and take home the individual title a year after placing third.

Lewis, improving from her Round 1 score by 10 strokes, bested second place Keni Wade of Bigfork (160) and third place Ashley Maki of Polson (161).

Polson swept the boys and girls team championships. Emerson's victory spearheaded the Pirates on the boys side, as they clipped Laurel by three strokes 612 to 615.

Carson Hupka (70-77—147), Christian Lund (76-84—160) and Espn Fisher (76-85—161) joined Emerson in the top 15 to help Polson win its first boys title since 1996.

Ashli Maki (75-86—161) and Kylee Seifert (85-89—174) cracked the top five for the Pirates in the girls tourney, helping them claim the program's second straight championship and sixth overall with 736 total strokes. Billings Central was second, 24 shots back.

State A golf

Final round

Saturday at Sidney Country Club

Boys

Team scores: Polson 293-319—612, Laurel 301-314—615, Corvallis 316-319—635, Livingston 322-319—641, Billings Central 329-339—668, Hamilton 334-368—702, Lewistown 357-354—711, Ronan 357-356—713.

Individual top 15: Hunter Emerson, Polson, 71-73—144; Brady Powell, Corvallis, 70-75—145; Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 71-75—146; Carson Hupka, Polson, 70-77—147; Reece Malyevac, Libby, 72-77—149; Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 71-80—151; Sam Norman, Laurel, 75-76—151; Colin Wade, Bigfork, 76-76—152; Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 77-76—153; Houston Dunn, Livingston, 80-79—159; Christian Lund, Polson, 76-84—160; Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 78-82—78-82—160; Espn Fisher, Polson, 76-85—161; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 77-84—161; Caleb Fornshell, Billings Central, 82-79—161; Carter Wichman, Lewistown, 83-78—161.

Girls

Team scores: Polson 354-382—736, Billings Central 367-393—760, Hamilton 392-375—767, Frenchtown 408-391—799, Sidney 394-414—808, Dillon 407-402—809, Lockwood 403-410—813, Laurel 415-428—843.

Individual top 15: Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 79-69—148; Keni Wade, Bigfork, 80-80-160; Ashley Maki, Polson, 75-86—161; Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 82-88—170; Kylee Seifert, Polson, 85-89—174; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 88-86—174; Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 88-87—175; Camille Pncin, Livingston, 91-87—178; Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 86-93—179; Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 93-91—184; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 83-102—185; Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 96-91—187; Bryn Cianflone, Hamilton, 97-90—187; Alyssa Robertus, Laurel, 93-95—188; Anna Lende, Livingston, 94-94—188.