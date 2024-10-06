State A golf: Frenchtown's Katie Lewis 3-peats; Polson's Max Milton prevails

POLSON — Frenchtown's Katie Lewis was back in familiar territory Saturday — on top of the Class A girls golf mountain.

Lewis capped a wire-to-wire weekend at Polson Bay Golf Course by winning her third consecutive individual state championship. Lewis shot 4-over 76 in the second and final round to secure the title by nine strokes over the field.

Meanwhile, Polson's Max Milton held on to his Day 1 lead to win the boys individual championship. Up by one stroke entering Saturday, Milton fired a 2-under 70 to win the crown by three shots.

In the team competition, Laurel's boys outlasted rival Billings Central to capture the program's 14th title and its first since 2022 behind Sam Norman's second-place showing. The Locomotives came from behind and shot a two-day score of 598, two better than that of 600 for the Rams.

The girls team trophy went to Billings Central, though, behind top-six finishers Berkley Park and Jordan Nielsen. The Rams' cumulative score of 685 was tops by 42 strokes over second-place Whitefish.

In winning her third consecutive title, Lewis was again consistent. She registered nine pars and two birdies, and also had six bogeys. There were no big blow-up holes for Lewis.

Livingston's Anna Lende shot 80 for the second straight day to finish in second place, nine strokes off the pace. Hamilton's Cameron Burnett shot an 81 on Saturday for a two-day score of 161 good for third place.

Milton's winning scorecard included five birdies on Saturday, along with 10 pars. He finished with just three bogeys in the final round.

Laurel's Norman had the day's best round at 3-under 69 and finished with a two-day total of 136 to finish three back of Milton. Livingston's Sawyer Gentry, with a 2-under 70, matched Milton on Saturday and came in third place.

Class AA state golf tournament

Final round

Saturday at Polson Bay Golf Course

BOYS

Team scores: Laurel 297-301—598, Billings Central 292—308—600, Corvallis 309-297—606, Whitefish 306-314—620, Livingston 328-318—646, Sidney 326-326—652, Frenchtown 334-334—668, Columbia Falls 324-348—672, Havre 359-367—726.

Top 15: Max Miilton, Polson, 66-70—136; Sam Norman, Laurel, 70-69—139; Sawyer Gentry, Livingston, 70-70-140; Caleb Fornshell, Billings Central, 68-74—142 Colin Jensen, Billings Central, 67-77—144; Tyce O'Connell, Hamilton, 75-71—146; Aden Rickels, Whitefish, 74-74—148; Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 76-73—149; Brady Powell, Corvallis, 79-70—149; Mason O'Neil, Whitefish, 70-80—150; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 79-71—150; Tag Jessop, Corvallis, 76-76—152; Gab Glassing, Laurel, 75-78—153; Isaa Flamand, Browning, 77-78—155; Silas Zetterberg, Frenchtown, 78-77—155.

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings Central 341-344—685, Whitefish 367-360—727, Frenchtown 369-370—739, Dillon 380-374—754, Hamilton 372-385—757, Livingston 381-389—761, Bigfork 401-392—793, Sidney 425-408—833, Havre 441-447—888.

Top 15: Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 75-76—151; Anna Lende, Livingston, 80-80-160; Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 80-81—161; Keni Wade, Bigfork, 80-83—163; Berkley Park, Billings Central, 82-82—164; Jordan Nielsen, Billings Central, 82-83—165; Karlee Brown, 82-83—165; Stella Jaffe, Whitefish, 86-85—171; Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 89-84—173; Kiya Ford, Billings Central, 86-90—176; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 89-87—176; Bryn Cianflone, Hamilton, 89-88—177; Ava Flotkoetter, Miles City, 91-86—177; Alivia Kuhr, Laurel, 86-93—179; Anna Prill, 91-89—180.

