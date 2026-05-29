State A/B baseball: Semifinals set as Dillon, C-Falls, Frenchtown, Bigfork advance

POLSON — At O’Malley Park, the inaugural Class A/B state baseball tournament set expectations high on the first day of action.

Dillon and Columbia Falls took care of business in the early games — Dillon with a 5-3 win over Whitefish and Columbia Falls with a 4-1 win over Columbus.

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Day one action in Polson sets up exciting weekend for State A/B Baseball

Frenchtown earned the third spot in the semifinal round after a back-and-forth battle against Laurel that ended in a 5-3 win.

Billings Central, which won the all-class state tournament last season, fell 1-0 to Bigfork off a stellar pitching performance from the Vikings' Mason Lewis, who threw a one-hit shutout.

Dillon and Columbia Falls will face off in the earlier matchup Friday at 11 a.m. in the semifinal round, and Bigfork will battle Frenchtown at 1:30 p.m.

