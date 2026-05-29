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State A/B baseball: Semifinals set as Dillon, C-Falls, Frenchtown, Bigfork advance

MHSA State sign at O'Malley Park, in Polson, Thursday, May 28,2026
Derek Joseph
MHSA State sign at O'Malley Park, in Polson, Thursday, May 28,2026
MHSA State sign at O'Malley Park, in Polson, Thursday, May 28,2026
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POLSON — At O’Malley Park, the inaugural Class A/B state baseball tournament set expectations high on the first day of action.

Dillon and Columbia Falls took care of business in the early games — Dillon with a 5-3 win over Whitefish and Columbia Falls with a 4-1 win over Columbus.

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Day one action in Polson sets up exciting weekend for State A/B Baseball

Frenchtown earned the third spot in the semifinal round after a back-and-forth battle against Laurel that ended in a 5-3 win.

Billings Central, which won the all-class state tournament last season, fell 1-0 to Bigfork off a stellar pitching performance from the Vikings' Mason Lewis, who threw a one-hit shutout.

Dillon and Columbia Falls will face off in the earlier matchup Friday at 11 a.m. in the semifinal round, and Bigfork will battle Frenchtown at 1:30 p.m.

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