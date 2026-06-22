Rosters released for 2nd Montana high school all-star baseball game

BUTTE — The rosters for the second Montana high school all-star baseball game were released Monday.

The game, which pits the East versus the West, will be played Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The fourth season of Montana High School Association-sanctioned baseball concluded in May with Missoula Sentinel (Class AA) and Bigfork (Class A/B) winning state championships. Bigfork placed Grady Campbell, Hayden Mayer and Max Schara on the West roster, while Sentinel's Marek Hall is an alternate for the West.

Cameron Guevara, who was named the head baseball coach at Miles Community College in December 2025, will lead the West team. Kyle Fultz, who has coached Dawson CC the past two years, will lead the East.

Last year, the East won the inaugural Montana high school all-star baseball game 15-5.

Montana High School All-Star Baseball Game

at 3 Legends Stadium, Butte

Saturday, August 15, at 4 p.m.

West Roster

C: Brady Buckmaster, Kalispell Glacier; Wes Potter, Florence.

1B: Joe Hixon, Corvallis; Kaedan Kahler, Kalispell Glacier.

2B: Colter Nicolarsen, Missoula Big Sky; Nico Young, Columbia Falls.

SS: Owen Felton, Missoula Hellgate; Chase Wagner, Florence.

3B: Cody Haggard, Polson; Tait Orme, Whitefish.

OF: Reed Boyer, Whitefish; Grady Campbell, Bigfork; Maurice Craun, Corvallis; Brady DeMoss, Hamilton; Holden Emerson, Polson; Rogan Lytle, Eureka.

P: Rowan Burow, Eureka; Kyler Croft, Kalispell Glacier; Brooks Day, Frenchtown; Jake Heiser, St. Ignatius; Cash Lawrence, Hamilton; Hayden Mayer, Bigfork; Max Schara, Bigfork; Jordan Vigil, Florence.

Utility: Cash Mickey, Frenchtown.

Coach: Cameron Guevara, Miles CC.

ALTERNATES: Danzel Baltz, Ronan; Wyatt Dodson, Columbia Falls; Zeke Dunn, Columbia Falls; Sheldon Frank, Noxon-Thompson Falls; Gabe Gibbs, Frenchtown; Marek Hall, Missoula Sentinel; Madden Hensel, Missoula Big Sky; Branzen Holzer, Libby; Waylon Lendak, Corvallis; Everett Lozeau, Ronan; Jackson Lubke, Hamilton; Jeremiah Marceau, Browning; Emmett McKim, Eureka; Rowen Miculka, Missoula Big Sky; Benjamin Mitchell, Ronan; Kaelin Moosewah, Browning; Dallas Weaver, Noxon-Thompson Falls.

East Roster

C: Andrew Hazen, Belgrade; Sam Talbot, Gallatin.

1B: Lliam Edwards, Livingston; Trenton Moreni, Dillon.

2B: Brady Baker, Billings Skyview; Dylan Manwaring, Billings West.

SS: Louis Musiel, Gallatin; Ethan West, Columbus.

3B: Treyce Bower, Sidney; Cohen Hartman, Dillon.

OF: Logan Carden, Butte; Payton Cicero, Billings West; Dallas Jackson, Laurel; Braeden Matthews, Gallatin; Sawyer Tacket, Dillon; Jaxen Walter, Billings West.

P: Kelton Berger, Butte Central; Gavin Gray, Great Falls CMR; Chase Lubick, Butte; Christian Nichols, Great Falls CMR; Liam Priebe, East Helena; Roman Sloan, Billings Skyview; Cash Tasker, Bozeman; Brayton VanDyken, Belgrade.

Utility: Memphis Wagner, Belgrade.

Coach: Kyle Fultz, Dawson CC

ALTERNATES: Cohen Barnhart, Billings Skyview; Gunner Bushman, Butte; Logan Carr, Huntley; Pierce Caton, Columbus; Severan Cellan, Billings Senior; Koleman Garriett, Columbus; Colt Hassler, Butte Central; Cole Jones, East Helena; Chase Little, Great Falls CMR; Caiden Pershing, Bozeman; Trapper Stajcar, Butte Central; Beau Sumner, Townsend; Weston Vincent, Livingston.