Rosters finalized for 2nd Montana high school all-star baseball game

BUTTE — The rosters for the second Montana high school all-star baseball game have been finalized.

The game, which pits the East versus the West, will be played Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The fourth season of Montana High School Association-sanctioned baseball concluded in May with Missoula Sentinel (Class AA) and Bigfork (Class A/B) winning state championships.

The final rosters for the East and West all-star teams are as follows:

Montana High School All-Star Baseball Game

at 3 Legends Stadium, Butte

Saturday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m.

WEST ROSTER

C: Brady Buckmaster, Kalispell Glacier; Wes Potter, Florence.

1B: Joe Hixon, Corvallis; Kaedan Kahler, Kalispell Glacier.

2B: Waylon Lendak, Corvallis; Nico Young, Columbia Falls.

3B: Cody Haggard, Polson; Tait Orme, Whitefish.

SS: Owen Felton, Missoula Hellgate; Chase Wagner, Florence.

OF: Reed Boyer, Whitefish; Brady DeMoss, Hamilton; Holden Emerson, Polson; Emmet McKim, Eureka; Kealin Moosewah, Browning.

P: Rowan Burow, Eureka; Kyler Croft, Kalispell Glacier; Brooks Day, Frenchtown; Jake Heiser, St. Ignatius; Cash Lawrence, Hamilton; Hayden Mayer, Bigfork; Max Schara, Bigfork; Jordan Vigil, Florence; Zeke Dunn, Columbia Falls.

Coach: Cameron Guevara, Miles CC.

Assistant coaches: Zach Neuhaus, Miles CC; Tyson Brandon, Havre.

EAST ROSTER

C: Andrew Hazen, Belgrade; Koleman Gairrett, Columbus.

1B: Colt Hassler, Butte Central; Trenton Moreni, Dillon.

2B: Pierce Caton, Columbus; Dylan Manwaring, Billings West.

3B: Treyce Bower, Sidney; Cash Tasker, Bozeman.

SS: Louis Musial, Gallatin; Ethan West, Columbus.

OF: Logan Carden, Butte; Dallas Jackson, Laurel; Sawyer Tacket, Dillon; Trapper Stajcar, Butte Central; Chase Little, Great Falls CMR; Cole Jones, Dillon.

P: Kelton Berger, Butte Central; Chase Lubick, Butte; Christian Nichols, Great Falls CMR; Liam Priebe, East Helena; Brayton VanDyken, Belgrade; Beau Sumner, Townsend; Memphis Wagner, Belgrade.

Coach: Kyle Fultz, Dawson CC

Assistant coaches: Caleb Frare, Dawson CC; J.M. Kelly, Dodge City CC (Kansas)

