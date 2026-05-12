Reigning state golf champions take top honors at Western B divisional meet

ANACONDA — The reigning Class B golf champions are in top form heading into next week's state tournament.

Zach Munding of Missoula Loyola and Kipley Solari of Florence — both coming off 2025 state titles — took top medalist honors Tuesday at the Western B divisional at Old Works Golf Course. Munding's Rams tied with Florence for the boys team trophy, while Solari's Falcons placed second behind girls team champion Anaconda.

Munding had an impressive day on the Jack Nicklaus-designed links, carding a 6-under-par 66 to finish 11 strokes clear of Florence's Brody Duchien and RJ Moody, who tied for second with 77s. Munding's day included an eagle on the 260-yard, par-4 second and birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 11, 12 and 18. He bogeyed the par-4 17th.

Duchien and Moody helped Florence's boys to a first-place tie with Loyola, while Anaconda was third. Gavin Browning placed fourth individual for the Copperheads with a 78. Florence's Ian McLean and Anaconda's Owen Krum tied for fifth after shooting 80s.

Solari had an up-and-down day to lead the girls and finish with a 2-over-par 74. She had five bogeys and a double bogey but also carded birdies on Nos. 4, 11, 14, 15 and 17.

Anaconda's Logan McKay and Lylee Sayers tied for second with 82s to lead the Copperheads to the team trophy. Florence, which also got a fourth-place finish from Lacie Ketelhut with a 93, was second, followed by Townsend in third.

Eureka's Sophie Vaughn and Townsend's Jazz Ragen tied for fifth with 94s.

The Class B state golf tournaments are May 19-20 at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings.

Western B

Tuesday at Old Works Golf Course, Anaconda

(Top 3 teams and top 20 individuals qualify for state)

BOYS

Team results: Florence 315, Missoula Loyola 315, Anaconda 329, Townsend 346, Jefferson 347, Three Forks 366, Eureka 373, Deer Lodge 382, Whitehall 398, Thompson Falls 408, Darby 426, Plains 461.

Top 20 individuals: 1, Zach Munding, Missoula Loyola, 66; T2, Brody Duchien, Florence, 77; T2, RJ Moody, Florence, 77; 4, Gavin Browning, Anaconda, 78; T5, Ian McLean, Florence, 80; T5, Owen Krum, Anaconda, 80; T7, Carter Lee, Jefferson, 81; T7, Preston Ekstedt, Florence, 81; T7, Alex Weiss, Townsend, 81; T10, Jesse Jones, Anaconda, 82; T10, Jude Feist, Missoula Loyola, 82; T10, Zach Gustufson, Deer Lodge, 82; T10, Caleb Swanson, Townsend, 82; T14, Jamo Kendrick, Missoula Loyola, 83; T14, Bensen Judd, Three Forks, 83; 16, Cameron Matheny, Missoula Loyola, 84; 17, Tanner Lee, Jefferson, 85; T18, Cole Meredith, Jefferson, 86; T18, Trent Larsen, Whitehall, 86; T18, Gunner Cox, Townsend, 86.

GIRLS

Team results: Anaconda 361, Florence 370, Townsend 402, Three Forks 434, Jefferson 438, Missoula Loyola 453, Plains 478, Whitehall 487, Eureka 508, Darby 531.

Top 20 individuals: 1, Kipley Solari, Florence, 74; T2, Logan McKay, Anaconda, 82; T2, Lylee Sayers, Anaconda, 82; 4, Lacie Ketelhut, Florence, 93; T5, Sophia Vaughn, Eureka, 94; T5, Jazz Ragen, Townsend, 94; 7, Louie Parr, Townsend, 95; 8, Solveig Nygaard, Thompson Falls, 96; T9, Quincy Saltenberger, Anaconda, 97; T9, Aubrey Baxter, Thompson Falls, 97; 11, Livi Logan, Jefferson, 98; 12, Brynlee Brown, Townsend, 99; 13, Grace Galle, Anaconda, 100; 14, Jordan Kidd, Florence, 101; T15, Reese Briney, Florence, 102; T15, Acie Kelley, Three Forks, 102; T15, Shae Jones-Moore, Jefferson, 102; T15, Kayla Phelan, Missoula Loyola, 102; 19, Tadley Kelley, Three Forks, 105; T20, Lexi Danczyk, Florence, 108; T20, Anna Kittel, Missoula Loyola, 108; T20, Bentley Rouse, Darby, 108; T20, Anna Ray, Deer Lodge, 108.

