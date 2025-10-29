Raptors roar: Gallatin boys, girls soccer teams storm into championship games

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin High boys and girls soccer teams roared to wins in the State AA semifinals and into the championships on Tuesday afternoon at Bozeman Sports Park.

In the boys game, 1E Gallatin shutout 2W Kalispell Glacier 3-0 to lift the Raptors into the title game for the first time in program history. In the girls game, 2E Gallatin routed two-time defending champion 4E Bozeman 8-1 thanks to a five-goal performance from Saira Mehmood.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Gallatin boys, girls soccer teams advance to championship games

In the boys semifinal, Gallatin's Ezekiel Layton scored the lone goal of the first half, before Eddie Ballanco and Walter Rivera tacked on goals after the break. Layton's goal was a header setup by a deep shot from Nico Pitto.

In the girls game, Mehmood scored two of her goals in the first half and the other three in the second. The Raptor girls will be playing in the Class AA championship for the fourth time in five years and will be looking for their first title since 2022.

The Gallatin boys will host the winner of 1W Missoula Hellgate and 3W Helena Capital on Saturday while the Raptor girls will face the winner of 1E Billings Senior and 3E Billings West.