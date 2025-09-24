Q2 AOW: Roundup flag football team building confidence, eyeing state tournament

The Roundup girls are having a successful fall season.

No, not on the volleyball floor, as the Panthers didn’t field a team this year, but rather on the gridiron, as Roundup has 18 out for flag football.

“My first year as principal we had a powder puff game, and watching that I knew we had some athletes and girls that really enjoyed it," Roundup head coach Riley Mayo said. "Put the grant together last year and we had some success and won some games, which our sports teams haven't really been able to do in the last couple years."

That number is a large jump from what Mayo finished last season with, as he had just eight girls at the 2024 state tournament. The past few years have been rough for girls athletics in Roundup, but this fall has done wonders for those in the program.

“It's a big positive. We beat Huntley a couple of weeks ago, and that's the first time a Roundup team has done that in a few years," Mayo said. "It's been a long struggle for us and it's a big confidence booster. Even in the staff. We have staff always checking with the girls and everything, so I think it's a big thing in building cultures in high schools around the country."

“It is so amazing. I think that after so many years of being used to not winning as many games as we used to, it's great to start winning again," said Roundup senior quarterback Hallie Hofer.

Hofer is in her first year of flag football and had initially planned to try and swing the two girls fall sports before it fell through. But she’s been more than thrilled to help the Panthers chase another appearance at the state tournament.

“I love it. We used to do powder puff for football and I played in those games and I loved it so much, so it's great to actually be able to compete in it. I love it," Hofer said.

The Panthers hope to punch their ticket this Saturday at the divisional tournament in Worden.