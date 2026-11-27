POLSON — After a storied career with Polson in cross country and track, Morgan Delaney hopes to continue winning at the next level after announcing her commitment to the University of Wyoming.

“I feel like it's just the next step in my hopefully very long running career,” Delaney said. “So I'm excited to get to go up there and I just love the team. I love the coach, and I'm really excited to get to run with them.”

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Polson's Morgan Delaney set to continue running career at Wyoming

After winning an individual state title in her sophomore year, Delaney worked in the following years to improve herself and the team around her.

That all culminated in achieving the ultimate goal: winning Polson’s second cross country team title right before she graduates.

“I've won state both individually and as a team, and I think that the team is just way more fun,” Delaney said. “It's just Polson hasn't won state since the first year they ever had girls cross country, so getting to be that team that wins and breaks that losing streak, I guess.“

Delaney heading to Wyoming also brings in some family ties with both her mom and dad being alumni at the school.

While you would assume her dad and head coach Jason Delaney would have had a huge influence in the recruiting process, it turns out Morgan fell in love with the school on her own.

“It was just really exciting going through the recruiting process. I was like, I'm not going to Wyoming,” Delaney said. “I don't want to be like my parents. That's just so lame. They've already done that and then I just ended up really liking the coach and I went on a visit and I just love the town.”

However, Delaney also made it clear that she would not be the runner she is today without the people in her circle.

“I've just grown up around the sport so much because of my dad, and my mom did a lot of ultras and stuff,” Delaney said. “So I've just grown up around it. All of it kind of came into place to set me up for success for college.”

