Polson sweeps Western A divisional golf titles

WHITEFISH — Polson swept the team titles at the Western A divisional golf tournament Thursday at the Whitefish Lake Golf Club.

The Polson girls combined for a team score of 355 strokes, 20 shots better than second-place Hamilton. Ashley Maki led the Pirates with a 5-over-par 76 to tie with Bigfork's Keni Wade for second on the individual leaderboard. Katie Lewis of Frenchtown took individual medalist honors with a 1-over-par 72.

Kylee Seifert carded an 85 for the Pirates to place fourth, and Brooklyn Brown of Hamilton was fifth with a 91.

Christian Lund took the boys medalist honors with 1-over-par 71 to help Polson to the team title. Carson Hupka, tied for fourth with a 75, and Espn Fisher, sixth with a 76, also had strong outings for the Pirates, who totaled 304 team strokes.

Reece Malyevac of Libby and Tate Jessop of Corvallis tied for second with 2-over-par 73s. Hamilton's Tyce O'Connell tied with Hupka for fourth.

The Class A state golf meet is Sept. 29-30 at the Sidney Country Club.

Western A Divisional Golf

Thursday at Whitefish Lake Golf Club

BOYS

Team: Polson 304, Corvallis 316, Hamilton 333, Ronan 341, Columbia Falls 345, Whitefish 355, Frenchtown 369, Dillon 381, Butte Central 381, Stevensville 401, Libby 409, Bigfork 433.

Individual top 10 (plus ties): Christian Lund, Polson, 72; Reece Malyevac, Libby, 73; Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 73; Carson Hupka, Polson, 75; Tyce O'Connell, Hamilton, 75; Espn Fisher, Polson, 76; Brady Powell, Corvallis, 77; Tag Jessop, Corvallis, 78; Riley Brown, Whitefish, 80; Colin Wade, Bigfork, 80; Isaac Flamand, Browning, 80.

GIRLS

Team: Polson 355, Hamilton 375, Frenchtown 400, Whitefish 409, Dillon 410, Bigfork 413, Columbia Falls 492.

Individual top 10 (plus ties): Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 72; Keni Wade, Bigfork, 76; Ashley Maki, Polson, 76; Kylee Seifert, Polson, 85; Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 91; Leia Brennan, Whitefish, 92; Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 92; Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 94; Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 96; Bryn Cianflone, Hamilton, 96.