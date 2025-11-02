Polson leaves no doubt in winning 1st Class A boys soccer championship

POLSON — It didn't take long for Polson to show this year was going to be different.

The Pirates scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the Class A boys soccer final Saturday en route to a 4-0 victory over nemesis Whitefish, winning the program's first championship while exorcising years of demons. Polson had lost in all three of its previous championship appearances — setbacks in 2002, 2011 and 2018 against Whitefish.

But the Pirates left no doubt Saturday. Afton Hatch scored twice, including the match-opening goal in the 13th minute, and goalkeeper Maddox Bird preserved a clean sheet throughout.

Shortly after Hatch's first goal, which he headed in off a free kick from teammate Roman Sawyer from near midfield, Truman Sawyer found the back of the net in the 15th minute. Truman Sawyer's goal came off another free kick that got loose in the box before he cleaned it up and gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

That was more than enough cushion for Bird, who wiped away numerous opportunities for the visiting Bulldogs. In particular, he had a match-swaying save early in the second half when Whitefish senior Henry Barbieri got behind the defense. The save kept the match at 2-0, and moments later, Polson extended its lead.

Dion Lichtenberg sent a cross into the box and found the foot of Hatch, who sneaked it past the keeper in the 45th minute for his second goal of the match. Roman Sawyer added another Polson goal in the 65th minute.

