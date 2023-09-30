State A golf: Polson boys, girls grab early leads at Sidney Country Club

SIDNEY — The Polson boys and girls grabbed first-round leads at the Class A state golf tournament Friday at the Sidney Country Club.

Polson's boys carded a team total of 293 strokes to take an 8-stroke lead on second-place Laurel after the first round. Carson Hupka, who placed second at last year's state tournament, is tied atop the individual leaderboard for the Pirates, shooting a 2-under-par 70 Friday. He's tied with Brady Powell of Corvallis.

The Pirates also have Hunter Emerson tied for third with a 71 and Christian Lund and Espn Fisher tied for eighth with 76s.

Laurel is being led by Cameron Hackmann, who is tied for third with Emerson and Livingston's Aubrey Kelley, the 2022 state champion. Sam Norman is in seventh for the Locomotives after shooting a 3-over-par 75.

Polson's girls, meanwhile, have a 13-stroke lead on second-place Billings Central. Ashley Maki is atop the individual leaderboard for the Pirates, shooting a 3-over-par 75 Friday to take a 4-stroke lead into Saturday's second round. Frenchtown's Katie Lewis, the reigning state champion, sits in second after carding a 79.

Kylee Seifert, sixth with an 85, and Kila Cannon, tied for 10th with a 91, also had strong opening rounds for the Pirates.

Jori Haugen and Anna Prill are pacing Billings Central. Haugen is currently fourth with an 82, and Prill is fifth with an 83.

The Class A state tournaments continue at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Class A state golf tournament

First round

Friday at Sidney Country Club

Boys

Team scores: Polson 293, Laurel 301, Corvallis 316, Livingston 322, Billings Central 329, Hamilton 334, Ronan 357, Lewistown 357.

Individual top 15: Carson Hupka, Polson, 70; Brady Powell, Corvallis, 70; Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 71; Aubrey Kelly, Livingston, 71; Hunter Emerson, Polson, 71; Reece Malyevac, Libby, 72; Sam Norman, Laurel, 75; Christian Lund, Polson, 76; Espn Fisher, Polson, 76; Colin Wade, Bigfork, 76; Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 77; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 77; Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 78; Houston Dunn, Livingston, 80; Matthew Ramshaw, Billings Central, 80; Oliver Rowe, Ronan, 80.

Girls

Team scores: Polson 354, Billings Central 367, Hamilton 392, Sidney 394, Lockwood 403, Dillon 407, Frenchtown 408, Laurel 415.

Individual top 15: Ashley Maki, Polson, 75; Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 79; Keni Wade, Bigfork, 80; Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 82; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 83; Kylee Seifert, Polson, 85; Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 86; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 88; Kiarlynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 88; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 91; Kila Cannon, Polson, 91; Shea Reber, Havre, 93; Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 93; Alyssa Robertus, Laurel, 93; Anna Lende, Livingston, 94.