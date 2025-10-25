Paeten Gunlock's early goal propels Bigfork girls into Class A title game

Bigfork's Paeten Gunlocked found the back of the net with a left-footed shot in the sixth minute, and that proved enough to help the Valkyries top Livingston and advance to the Class A soccer state title game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

With the wind gusting near 50 miles per hour blowing from west to east, Bigfork's opening-half goal into the wind proved to be of substantial benefit as the Valkyries were able to keep Livingston scoreless for the entire 80 minutes.

Livingston found offense difficult to come by, as the Rangers were whistled for offside several times and didn't get a clean look on goal for the majority of the game.

With Bigfork's win, the Valkyries set up a date with the winner of Columbia Falls and Lone Peak. Should Columbia Falls win, the Wildkats will host the Valkyries. If Lone Peak wins, Bigfork will host.

