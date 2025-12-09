'Never give up on a sport': Kalispell Glacier's Karley Allen making leap to college flag football

KALISPELL — Karley Allen is one of Montana’s most decorated flag football players, and she recently committed to Milligan University in Tennessee to play the sport at the next level.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Never give up on a sport': Glacier Flag Football's Karley Allen commits to Milligan

While she may be a four-time state champion in an "emerging" Montana high school sport and a dominating player on both sides of the ball, Allen’s journey with the sport started only a few years ago.

“I first played my freshman year, so I've only played it for four years,” Allen said. “It's the first time that the sport was in Montana. I didn't really want to play volleyball, and so I just decided to try a new sport and I was really glad that I went out for it because it's one of my favorite sports that I got to play in high school. “

Since Allen had the unique experience of diving into a new sport at her school, she had the chance to play multiple positions during her time at Glacier.

That versatility and experience are something Glacier coach Mark Kessler believes will help Allen at the next level.

“She's like the fireman; she can kind of do anything,” Kessler said. “She started as a wide receiver and on defense, and just grew as our team has changed, and she's done an exceptional job both at quarterback and on defense.”

Although Allen is not the first athlete from Glacier's flag football program to receive an offer to play in college, she is the first to accept an offer. It marks an important milestone for the sport and the school.

“It's great to see Karley having the kind of courage to be like, you know what, I'm going to go for this, I'm going to go do it,” Kessler said. “Not all of us have even been to Tennessee, and here she is going to go there and represent our school and our state moving forward as the sport continues to expand and grow.”

Allen hopes her commitment to play in college will encourage others to follow in her footsteps.

“Going across the country, yeah, it may be scary, but there are many opportunities out there,” Allen said. “Never give up on things that you may think are impossible and to always try something new and never give up on a sport.”

