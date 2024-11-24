Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame inducts new class of athletes

HELENA — The Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame honored this year's inductees Saturday. They're not only being recognized for their impact in the sports world but also for their influence on Montana's indigenous culture.

Hundreds gathered and celebrated athletes and teams who were honored and inducted this year into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame.

Of those honored was track star Jerome Big Hail. Big Hail was part of the Plenty Coups High School track team from 2000 to 2001, a small team his brother coached that made a big impact. He said that having his name etched in the Hall of Fame and being someone that indigenous youth inspired to be means everything.

"Now I know I can make a difference in somebody's life. If I can show them I can do it, it's amazing, and this, to be here for somebody to look up to," said Big Hail.

Mike Chavez was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. An accomplished athlete, Chevez was a high school, college and professional basketball player in the Treasure State.

Chavez said playing sports was a powerful outlet for him growing up, and he hopes that it can continue to be one for Native American athletes in the future with celebrating Indian culture.

"It's a motivator for our youth," Chavez said. "You know, this wasn't around when I was younger, so it brings us together in a really positive way. You know, a lot of times we don't come together in a lot of positive ways. And, you know, fortunately, there's things like this. It brings us together."

For the indigenous youth attending the ceremony, and seeing Indian athletes being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it's an accomplishment many want to strive for.

"It is pretty big because many people in Montana really don't get looks or recognition, so this is pretty big because, you know, people come from all kinds of different states, come here to support these people. And, they go to these other states and can talk about these people here and share their stories," said Solan Medicinebull, a St. Labre Indian Catholic High School basketball and football player.

The celebration grew, surprising Mervin "Babsie" Bishop by the University of Montana establishing The Grizzly Athletics Babsie Bishop Endowed Scholarship, which will support indigenous athletes.

The full list of inductees in the 2024 Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame:

