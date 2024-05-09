Montana High School Rodeo Association standings — May 9

Aspen Swenson of Huntley took over the All-Around Cowgirl lead in the Montana High School Rodeo Association standings, while Mitch Detton of Great Falls maintained his lead in the All-Around Cowboy standings.

Swenson is third in the breakaway roping standings after a first-place finish at the Jordan rodeo on May 5. She's also sixth in the goat tying standings.

Detton, meanwhile, grabbed a win in the steer wrestling at the Three Forks rodeo on April 27. He sits in second place in the overall steer wrestling standings.

Events are scheduled this weekend in Conrad and Jordan. Conrad will host shooting sports on May 10 and rodeos May 11-12. Jordan is hosting the Cohagen rodeo May 11-12.

The state rodeo finals are scheduled for June 3-8 at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell. Contestants are competing for points to qualify for the state finals, and the top four from each event following the finals will compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyo.

All-Around Cowgirl: 1, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 3, Brook Billingsley, Glasgow; 4, Ella Begger, Townsend; 5, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 6, Sally Robb, Townsend.

All-Around Cowboy: 1, Mitch Detton, Great Falls; 2, Teagen Arnold, Conrad; 3, AJ Swenson, Huntley; 4, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 5, Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow; 6. Holden Meged, Miles City.

Trap Shoot: 1, Austin Ward, Darby; 2, Emma Atkinson, Great Falls; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 4, Preston Lee, Choteau; 5, William Barnett, Absarokee; 6, Ruby Ray, Whitefish.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Weston Hersel, Lewistown; 2, Cash Trexler, Corvallis; 3, Pacen Buller, Glendive; 4, AJ, Swenson, Huntley; 5, Holden Meged, Miles City; 6, Blaise Bolich, Belgrade.

Team Roping: 1, Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow; 2, John Cornwell, Glasgow; 3, Tate Poppe, Fallon; 4, Ella Moedl, Worden; 5, Gentre Coulter, Baker; 6, Ty Westby, Opheim.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 2, Mitch Detton, Great Falls; 3, Tatum Hansen, Glasgow; 4, Landon Burleigh, Lewistown; 5, Teagen Arnold, Conrad; 6, Gus Lee, Choteau.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Caiden Gray, Miles City; 2, Randon Boyce, Browning; 3, Randin Wagner, Browning; 4, Levi Noyes, Hardin; 5, Junior Calfbossribs, Heart Butte; 6, Paul O’Hair, Livingston.

Rifle Shoot: 1, Sophia Wyatt, Dillon; 2, Clancy Setzer, Wisdom; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 4, Ruby Ray, Whitefish; 5, Micah Broch, Corvallis; 6, Elly Werner, Clancy.

Pole Bending: 1, Ella Begger, Townsend; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 3, Shelby Gobbs, Glendive; 4, Tess Megill, Bigfork; 5, Kylie Toavs, Shepherd; 6, Olivia Martell, Three Forks.

Goat Tying: 1, Hailey Burger, Helena; 2, Cassie Gibson, Havre; 3, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 4, Sage Henderson, Lewistown; 5, Sally Robb, Bozeman; 6, Aspen Swenson, Huntley.

Girls Cutting: 1, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 2, Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 3, Kate Wiening, Lewistown; 4, Ruby Ray, Whitefish; 5, Aidyn Marie Keffer, Manhattan; 6, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan.

Cowhorse: 1, Kate Wiening, Lewistown; 2, Walker Story, Martinsdale; 3, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 4, Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 5, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan; 6, Ali Erickson, Hobson.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Ella Moedl, Worden; 2, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow; 3, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 4, Shalee Berg, Stanford; 5, Ella Begger, Townsend; 6, Josie Robbins, Dillon.

Boys Cutting: 1, Walker Story, Martinsdale; 2, Ryatt Fraser, Hysham; 3, Jacob Heggie, Choteau; 4, Tristen Cheff, Kalispell.

Bull Riding: 1, Tahj Wells, Browning; 2, West Schroeder, Roscoe; 3, Octavius Christianson, Columbia Falls; 4, Devyn Hundley, Darby; 5, Joe Delaney, Grass Range; 6, Bre’Zhon Spang, Busby.

Barrel Racing: 1, Abigail Devos, Fort Shaw; 2, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow; 3, Jocie Roen, Musselshell; 4, Kierra Hougen, Melstone; 5, Olivia Martell, Three Forks; 6, Elle Werner, Clancy.

Bareback Riding: 1, William Barnett, Absarokee; 2, Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls; 3, Leighton Lafromboise, Helena; 4, Azreal Lara, Columbia Falls; 5, Wylee Berglund, Marion; 6, Hayden Reed, Hall.

