Montana High School Rodeo Association standings — May 28

Mitch Detton of Great Falls and Aspen Swenson of Huntley finished the Montana State High School Rodeo Association regular season with the leads in the All-Around Cowboy and All-Around Cowgirl standings.

Detton accumulated 382 points to lead the cowboys. Dillon's Ryder Gaasch and Conrad's Teagen Arnold tied for second with 329 points, followed by Huntley's AJ Swenson with 307 and Hysham's Ryatt Fraser with 268.

Aspen Swenson totaled 554.5 points during the regular season to edge Linden Schenk of Joliet for the top spot. Schenk had 531 points.

Glasgow's Brooke Billingsley (454.5), Big Timber's Mollie Mae Ruth (417) and Bozeman's Sally Robb (410.5) rounded out the top five.

The competitors will now turn their attention to the state rodeo finals, which are scheduled for June 3-8 at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell. The finals will be live streamed on the Cowboy Channel on June 6, 7 and 8. Coverage will begin at 8 a.m. on June 6 and 7 and again for the evening performance at 6:30 p.m.

Championship coverage on June 8 will begin at 1 p.m.

The top four contestants from each event following the finals will compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyo.

All-Around Cowgirl: 1, Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 554.5; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet, 531; 3, Brook Billingsley, Glasgow, 454.5; 4, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, 417; 5, Sally Robb, Townsend, 410.5; 6, Ella Moedl, Worden, 389.5; 7, Ella Begger, Townsend, 383.5; 8, Kylie Toavs, Shepherd, 381.5.

All-Around Cowboy: 1, Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 382; 2, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 329; 3, Teagen Arnold, Conrad, 329; 4, AJ Swenson, Huntley, 307; 5, Ryatt Fraser, Hysham, 268; 6, Cash Trexler, Corvallis, 258; 7, Holden Meged, Miles City, 255; 8, Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow, 249; 9, Walker Story, Martinsdale, 230; John Conwell, Glasgow, 220.

Trap Shoot: 1, Austin Ward, Darby, 149.5; 2, Preston Lee, Choteau; 131.5; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls, 128; 4, Emma Atkinson, Great Falls, 125; 5, William Barnett, Absarokee, 98; 6, Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 93.5; 7, Abigail Esposito, Dillon, 90; 8, Gus Lee, Choteau, 28.5; 9, Macie Schreckendgust, Kalispell, 27; 10, Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 21.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Cash Trexler, Corvallis, 144; 2, Pacen Buller, Glendive, 142; 3, Weston Hersel, Lewistown, 142; 4, Blaise Bolich, Belgrade, 134; 5, AJ, Swenson, Huntley, 132; 6, Holden Meged, Miles City, 132; 7, Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 129; 8, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 123; 9, Teagen Arnold, Conrad, 119; .

Team Roping: 1, Tate Poppe, Fallon, 137; 2, Gentre Coulter, Baker, 132; 3, Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow, 131; 4, John Cornwell, Glasgow, 131; 5, Sally Robb, Bozeamn, 127; 6, Josie Robb, Bozeman, 124; 7, Ty Westby, Opheim, 123; 8, Holden Meged, Miles City, 123; 9, Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 120; 10, Ella Moedl, Worden, 119.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 150; 2, Tatum Hansen, Glasgow, 147; 3, Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 147; 4, Landon Burleigh, Lewistown, 143; 5, Teagen Arnold, Conrad, 133; 6, Gus Lee, Choteau, 97; 7, Ryatt Fraser, Hysham, 79; 8, AJ Swenson, Huntley, 71; 9, Burke Nowak, Worden, 53; 10, Rafe Spring, Bozeman, 32.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Caiden Gray, Miles City, 150; 2, Randon Boyce, Browning, 144; 3, Randin Wagner, Browning, 131; 4, Junior Calfbossribs, Heart Butte, 82; 5, Levi Noyes, Hardin, 58; 6, Koy McAllister, Ronan, 47; 7, Paul O’Hair, Livingston, 40; 8, Tahj Wells, Brownin, 37.5; 9, Colton Haase, East Helena, 26; 10, Will Baeth, Manhattan, 25.

Rifle Shoot: 1, Sophia Wyatt, Dillon, 150; 2, Clancy Setzer, Wisdom, 124; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls, 123; 4, Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 105; 5, Elle Werner, Clancy, 99; 6, Abigaiil Esposito, Dillon, 88; 7, Micah Broch, Corvallis, 86; 8, Emma Atkinson, Great Falls, 73; 9, Cobie Schneiderhan, Clancy, 73; 10, William Barnett, Absarokee, 49.

Pole Bending: 1, Ella Begger, Townsend, 150; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet, 145; 3, Elle Warner, Clancy, 138.5; 4, Shelby Gobbs, Glendive, 134; 5, Olivia Martell, Three Forks, 131.5; 6, Kylie Toavs, Shepherd, 130; 7, Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 123; 8, Tess Megill, Bigfork, 119.5; 9, Chloe Lafromboise, Helena, 119; 10, Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 111; 11, Kate Wiening, Lewistown, 111.

Goat Tying: 1, Hailey Burger, Helena, 149; 2, Sage Henderson, Lewistown, 138; 3, Cassie Gibson, Havre, 133.5; 4, Sally Robb, Bozeman, 134; 5, Linden Schenk, Joliet, 132.5; 6, Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 126.5; 7, Raenee Mapston, Belt, 125; 8, Madison Kruzich, Shepherd, 122; 9, Kate Wiening, Lewistown, 122; 10, Mallie Mae Ruther, Big Timber, 119.5

Girls Cutting: 1, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, 134; 2, Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 94; 3, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan, 50; 4, Kate Wiening, Lewistown, 33; 5, Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 20; 6, Aidyn Marie Keffer, Manhattan, 17.

Cowhorse: 1, Walker Story, Martinsdale, 115; 2, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, 104.5; 3, Kate Wiening, Lewistown, 99.5; 4, Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 80; 5, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan, 76.5; 6, Ali Erickson, Hobson, 58; 7, Jacob Heggie, Choteau, 43; 8, Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 31; 9, Logan Paddock, Darby, 20; 10, Jori Horsburgh, Cartwright, 17.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Ella Moedl, Worden, 136; 2, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 120; 3, Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 119; 4, Grace Lenhardt, Great Falls, 118; 5, Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 113.5; 6, Shaylee Berg, Stanford, 113.5; 7, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, 111; 8, Ella Begger, Townsend, 108; 9, Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 101.5; 10, Hailey Burger, Helena, 101.5.

Boys Cutting: 1, Ryatt Fraser, Hysham, 115.5; 2, Walker Story, Martinsdale, 105; 3, Jacob Heggie, Choteau, 53; 4, Tristen Cheff, Kalispell, 16.5

Bull Riding: 1, Tahj Wells, Browning, 148; 2, Devyn Hundley, Darby, 132; 3, West Schroeder, Roscoe, 122; 4, Octavius Christianson, Columbia Falls, 118.5; 5, JR Harrell, Toston, 66.5; 6, Joe Delaney, Grass Range, 55; 7, Bre’Zhon Spang, Busby, 39; 8, Ryan Kendall, Ronan, 27; 9, Dylan Burger, Helena, 20; 10, Kurtis Styren, Choteau, 13.

Barrel Racing: 1, Abigail Devos, Fort Shaw, 140.5; 2, Jocie Roen, Musselshell, 140.5; 3, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 136; 4, Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 134.5; 5, Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 132.5; 6, Elle Werner, Clancy, 130.5; 7, Samantha Gerlach, Columbus, 128; 8, Olivia Martell, Three Forks, 123; 9, Rylee Webb, Arlee, 111; 10, Linden Schenk, Joliet, 109.5.

Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls, 149; 2, Leighton Lafromboise, Helena, 144.5; 3, William Barnett, Absarokee, 142; 4, Azreal Lara, Columbia Falls, 133.5; 5, Wylee Berglund, Marion, 28; 6, Hayden Reed, Hall, 26.