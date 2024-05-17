Montana High School Rodeo Association standings — May 17

Mitch Detton of Great Falls and Aspen Swenson of Huntley maintained their leads in the All-Around standings of the Montana High School Rodeo Association standings.

Detton secured 24 points in Conrad last week with two first-place finishes in steer wrestling and one seventh-place performance in the tie down.

Swenson competed in the Cohagen Rodeo, grabbing plenty of points both nights. She won the pole bending on the first night and placed second in goat tying and added fifth- and ninth-place finishes in breakaway and barrel racing, respectively. On Night 2, she placed sixth in breakaway, eighth in barrel racing, 10th in pole bending and 17th in team roping.

Plains and Forsyth are hosting events this weekend, May 17-19, and Harlowton (May 24-25) and Big Timber (May 25-27) have events next week.

The state rodeo finals are scheduled for June 3-8 at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell. Contestants are competing for points to qualify for the state finals, and the top four from each event following the finals will compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Below are the MHSRA standings as of May 17.

All-Around Cowgirl: 1, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 3, Brook Billingsley, Glasgow; 4, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 5, Ella Moedl, Worden; 6, Sally Robb, Townsend.

All-Around Cowboy: 1, Mitch Detton, Great Falls; 2, Teagen Arnold, Conrad; 3, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 4, AJ Swenson, Huntley; 5, Ryatt Fraser, Hysham; 6. Holden Meged, Miles City.

Trap Shoot: 1, Austin Ward, Darby; 2, Emma Atkinson, Great Falls; 3, Preston Lee, Choteau; 4, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 5, William Barnett, Absarokee; 6, Ruby Ray, Whitefish.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Weston Hersel, Lewistown; 2, Cash Trexler, Corvallis; 3, Pacen Buller, Glendive; 4, AJ, Swenson, Huntley; 5, Holden Meged, Miles City; 6, Blaise Bolich, Belgrade.

Team Roping: 1, Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow; 2, John Cornwell, Glasgow; 3, Tate Poppe, Fallon; 4, Ella Moedl, Worden; 5, Sally Robb, Boeman; 6, Ty Westby, Opheim.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 2, Mitch Detton, Great Falls; 3, Tatum Hansen, Glasgow; 4, Landon Burleigh, Lewistown; 5, Teagen Arnold, Conrad; 6, Gus Lee, Choteau.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Caiden Gray, Miles City; 2, Randon Boyce, Browning; 3, Randin Wagner, Browning; 4, Junior Calfbossribs, Heart Butte; 5, Levi Noyes, Hardin; 6, Paul O’Hair, Livingston.

Rifle Shoot: 1, Sophia Wyatt, Dillon; 2, Clancy Setzer, Wisdom; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 4, Ruby Ray, Whitefish; 5, Elly Werner, Clancy; 6, Abigail Esposito, Dillon.

Pole Bending: 1, Ella Begger, Townsend; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 3, Shelby Gobbs, Glendive; 4, Kylie Toavs, Shepherd; 5, Elle Werner, Clancy; 6, Olivia Martell, Three Forks.

Goat Tying: 1, Hailey Burger, Helena; 2, Sage Henderson, Lewistown; 3, Cassie Gibson, Havre; 4, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 5, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 6, Sally Robb, Bozeman.

Girls Cutting: 1, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 2, Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 3, Kate Wiening, Lewistown; 4, Ruby Ray, Whitefish; 5, Aidyn Marie Keffer, Manhattan; 6, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan.

Cowhorse: 1, Kate Wiening, Lewistown; 2, Walker Story, Martinsdale; 3, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 4, Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 5, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan; 6, Ali Erickson, Hobson.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Ella Moedl, Worden; 2, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow; 3, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 4, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 5, Shalee Berg, Stanford; 6, Ella Begger, Townsend.

Boys Cutting: 1, Walker Story, Martinsdale; 2, Ryatt Fraser, Hysham; 3, Jacob Heggie, Choteau; 4, Tristen Cheff, Kalispell.

Bull Riding: 1, Tahj Wells, Browning; 2, West Schroeder, Roscoe; 3, Devyn Hundley, Darby; 4, Octavius Christianson, Columbia Falls; 5, Joe Delaney, Grass Range; 6, JR Harrell, Toston.

Barrel Racing: 1, Abigail Devos, Fort Shaw; 2, Jocie Roen, Musselshell; 3, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow; 4, Kierra Hougen, Melstone; 5, Elle Werner, Clancy; 6, Olivia Martell, Three Forks.

Bareback Riding: 1, William Barnett, Absarokee; 2, Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls; 3, Leighton Lafromboise, Helena; 4, Azreal Lara, Columbia Falls; 5, Wylee Berglund, Marion; 6, Hayden Reed, Hall.