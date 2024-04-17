Montana High School Rodeo Association standings — April 17

Joliet’s Linden Schenk and AJ Swenson of Huntley lead the All Around Cowgirl and All Around Cowboy rankings, respectively, for the Montana High School Rodeo Association with events scheduled this weekend.

The Hamilton Shooting Sports will be held Friday with the rodeo set for Saturday and Sunday. Shelby is the site for another rodeo, also on Saturday and Sunday.

The state rodeo finals are scheduled for June 3-8 at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell. Contestants are competing for points to qualify for the state finals, and the top four from each event following the finals will compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Montana High School Rodeo Association Standings

Through April 12

All Around Cowgirl: 1, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 2, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 3, Brook Billingsley, Glasgow; 4, Ella Begger, Townsend.

All Around Cowboy: 1, AJ Swenson, Huntley; 2, Mitch Detton, Great Falls; 3, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 4, Teagen Arnold, Conrad.

Trap Shoot: 1, Austin Ward, Darby; Emma Atkinson, Great Falls; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 4, Preston Lee, Choteau.

Tie Down Roping: 1, AJ, Swenson, Huntley; 2, Pacen Buller, Glendive; 3, Garrett Larson, Sidney; 4, Teagen Arnold, Conrad.

Team Roping: 1, Tate Poppe, Fallon; 2, Gentre Coulter, Baker; 3, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 4. (tie), Charlie Cornwell and John Cornwell, Glasgow.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ryder Gaasch, Dillon; 2, Mitch Detton, Great Falls; 3, Tatum Hansen, Glasgow; 4, Landon Burleigh, Lewistown.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Caiden Gray, Miles City; 2, Randon Boyce, Browning; 3, Tahj Wells, Browning; 4, Randin Wagner, Browning.

Rifle Shoot: 1, Sophia Wyatt, Dillon; 2, Ruby Ray, Whitefish; 3, Katy Ramsey, Great Falls; 4, Clancy Setzer, WIsdon.

Pole Bending: Ella Begger, Townsend; 2, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 3, Shelby Gobbs, Glendive; 4, Natalie Krenning, Bridger.

Goat Tying: 1, Linden Schenk, Joliet; 2, Cassie Gibson, Havre; 3, Hailey Burger, Helena; 4, Sage Henderson, Lewistown.

Girls Cutting: 1, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 2, Mesa Radue, Belgrade; 3, Kate Wiening, Lewistown; 4, Ruby Ray, Whitefish.

Cowhorse: 1, Kate Wiening, Lewistown; 2, Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 3, Walker Story, Martinsdale; 4, Dakota Woodring, Manhattan.

Bull Riding: 1, Tahj Wells, Browning; 2, West Schroeder, Roscoe; 3, Octavius Christianson, Columbia Falls; 4, Joe Delaney, Grass Range.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Ella Moedl, Worden; 2, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow; 3, Aspen Swenson, Huntley; 4, Josie Robb, Bozeman.

Boys Cutting: 1, Ryatt Frasier, Hysham; 2, Walker Story, Martinsdale; 3, Jacob Heggie, Choteau; 4, Tristen Cheff, Kalispell.

Barrel Racing: 1, Abigail Devos, Fort Shaw; 2, Jocie Roen, Musselshell; 3, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow; 4, Olivia Martell, Three Forks.

Bareback Riding: Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls; 2, Leighton Lafromboise, Helena; 3, William Barnett, Absarokee; 4, Hayden Reed, Hall.