MISSOULA — After watching the Missoula Sentinel girls win their first Class AA state soccer championship earlier in the day, the Spartans boys made it a sweep for the school Saturday night, scoring two second-half goals in a 2-0 championship win over Bozeman at Fort Missoula.

Both goalkeepers — Tosh Peeples for Sentinel and Griffin Schell — stood tall in the first half, making multiple saves with their defenses helping to keep the match scoreless through the first 40 minutes.

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Missoula Sentinel boys make it a Spartan sweep with State AA soccer championship

But the Spartans found a groove in the second half. After Peeples made an impressive leaping save on a rocket from Bozeman's James Dyk, Sentinel's Owen Onstad drew a penalty in the box.

Blaise Olsen lined up the penalty kick, and the senior forward went left while Schell went right to put the ball in the back of the net and give Sentinel a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Hayes Reimer added the insurance goal. Sprinting out front, Reimer took a pass from Olsen, used some nifty footwork to split a pair of Bozeman defenders and sent a missile past Schell.

The Spartans, playing down two guys, kept Bozeman off the board for the remainder to cap an undefeated season and win the program's fifth title and first since 2000. Sentinel finished this campaign with a 16-0-1 record.

Bozeman ends the season 14-2-0.