Missoula Sentinel boys, Kalispell Glacier girls grab leads at Western AA golf

HELENA — The Missoula Sentinel boys got out to a large lead after the first round of the Western AA divisional golf tournament at Bill Roberts Golf Course on Wednesday. Kalispell Glacier's girls have a four-stroke lead on Helena Capital.

Sentinel has the top three golfers on the boys leaderboard. Hudson Goroski shot a 7-under-par 65 to edge teammate Kade McDonough by one stroke for the first-round lead. Gabe Shepard, third after shooting a 71, and Colin McCarthy, tied for eighth with a 74, also had strong showings for the Spartans, who lead second-place Glacier by 19 strokes.

Trevor Cunningham led the Wolfpack boys with a 73. He's tied for sixth with John Gilbert of Helena Capital. Carson Towe of Missoula Big Sky and Dylan Morris of Kalispell Flathead are tied for fourth after shooting even-par 72s on Wednesday.

Glacier's Chloe Tanner shot a 4-over-par 76 to lead the girls on Wednesday. Missoula Hellgate's Anna Stensrud is second with a 78, and teammate Landrie Anderson is tied with Big Sky's Lev Heaney for third after both shot 82s. Capital's Olivia McGreevey rounds out the top five with an 84.

Kendall Tkachyk (94), Braelyn Ryan (96) and Abbi Townsend (103) also carded scores for Glacier to take the first-round lead. As a team, the Wolfpack shot 369. Capital shot 373.

The second round of the Western AA divisional golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday.

Western AA Divisional Golf

First round

Wednesday at Bill Roberts Golf Course, Helena

BOYS

Team: Missoula Sentinel 276, Kalispell Glacier 295, Helena Capital 301, Butte 304, Missoula Big Sky 307, Kalispell Flathead 319, Missoula Hellgate 350, Helena High 360.

Top 10 (plus ties): Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 65; Kade McDonough, Sentinel 66; Gabe Shepard, Sentinel, 71; Dylan Morris, Flathead, 72; Carson Towe, Big Sky, 72; John Gilbert, Capital, 73; Trevor Cunningham, Glacier, 73; Kyler Meredith, Capital, 74; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 74; Colin McCarthy, Sentinel, 74; Chase Choquette, Butte, 74; Tanyon Murray, Glacier, 74; Torren Murray, Glacier, 74; Caden McCullough, Capital, 74.

GIRLS

Team: Kalispell Glacier 369, Helena Capital 373, Helena High 384, Missoula Hellgate 384, Kalispell Flathead 392, Butte 396, Missoula Sentinel 398, Missoula Big Sky 460.

Top 10 (plus ties): Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 76; Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 78; Lev Heaney, Big Sky, 82; Landrie Anderson, Hellgate 82; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 84; Mia Taylor, Helena, 86; Addie Tyree, Sentinel, 89; Mya Helvik, Helena, 90; Sammie McCutcheon, Capital, 92; Payzlee Boyce, Flathead, 94; Taylor Sullivan, Butte, 94; Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier, 94.