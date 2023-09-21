Missoula Sentinel boys, Helena Capital girls win Western AA golf titles

HELENA — The Missoula Sentinel boys and Helena Capital girls won the team titles on a rainy second day of the Western AA divisional golf tournament at Bill Roberts Golf Course on Thursday.

Sentinel's boys had a sizable lead after Wednesday's first round and ultimately secured a 22-stroke win over second-place Kalispell Glacier. Sentinel's Kade McDonough fired a 4-under-par 68 Thursday, the only under-par round of the day, to take individual medalist honors. He bogeyed the par-5 third hole but closed the front 9 with consecutive birdies on hole Nos. 7, 8 and 9. McDonough bogeyed No. 10 before adding three more birdies on the back 9.

McDonough finished with a two-round 134, pulling away from teammate Hudson Goroski, who had the lead after Wednesday's first round. Goroski was 4-over on Thursday, finishing with 141 total strokes. Capital's John Gilbert and Glacier's Sam Engellant tied for third with two-round scores of 146, and Dylan Morris of Kalispell Flathead placed fifth at 147.

Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate shot a 6-over-par 78 for the second consecutive day to top the girls leaderboard. Stensrud was in second after Wednesday's first round, but she was the only girl to finish in the 70s on Thursday as difficult conditions challenged the field. Capital's Olivia McGreevey carded an 80, Thursday's second-best round for the girls, to place second with 164 total strokes and help the Bruins to the team title.

Glacier's Chloe Tanner, the first-round leader, fell to third on Thursday with a 94 to finish with a two-round score of 170. The Wolfpack team also slipped from first after the first round to third.

Lev Heaney of Missoula Big Sky and Landrie Anderson of Hellgate tied for fourth place with 173 strokes.

Golfers will now prepare for the Class AA state golf tournament, which is scheduled for Sept. 28-29 at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings.

Western AA Divisional Golf

at Bill Roberts Golf Course, Helena

BOYS

Team: Missoula Sentinel 276, Kalispell Glacier 295, Helena Capital 301, Butte 304, Missoula Big Sky 307, Kalispell Flathead 319, Missoula Hellgate 350, Helena High 360.

Individual top 10 (plus ties): Kade McDonough, Sentinel, 66-68 — 134; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 65-76 — 141; John Gilbert, Capital, 73-73 — 146; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 74-72 — 146; Dylan Morris, Flathead, 72-75 — 147; Trevor Cunningham, Glacier, 73-76 — 149; Torren Murray, Glacier, 74-75 — 149; Chase Choquette, Butte, 74-76 — 150; Caden McCullough, Capital, 74-76 — 150; Colin McCarthy, Sentinel, 74-77 — 151; Kyler Meredith, Capital, 74-77 — 151.

GIRLS

Team: Helena Capital 373, Missoula Hellgate 384, Kalispell Glacier 369, Helena High 384, Kalispell Flathead 392, Butte 396, Missoula Sentinel 398, Missoula Big Sky 460.

Individual top 10 (plus ties): Anna Stensrud, Hellgate, 78-78 — 156; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 84-80 — 164; Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 76-94 — 170; Lev Heaney, Big Sky, 82-91 —173; Landrie Anderson, Hellgate, 82-91 — 173; Mia Taylor, Helena, 86-88 — 174; Addie Tyree, Sentinel, 89-95 —184; Sammie McCutcheon, Capital, 92-99 — 191; Payzlee Boyce, Flathead, 94-99 — 193; Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier, 94-99 — 193; Chelsi Lyons, Butte, 103-90 —193.