Missoula Hellgate's Carmen Anderson is Montana Gatorade girls soccer player of the year

CHICAGO — Carmen Anderson of Missoula Hellgate is the 2023-24 Gatorade Montana girls soccer player of the year, the organization announced Thursday.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Anderson as Montana’s best high school girls soccer player for the fall of 2023.

The 5-foot-4 senior forward scored 24 goals and passed for 11 assists this past season, leading the Knights (14-2-1) to the Class AA state championship match. A a three-time first-team all-state selection, Anderson was also a United Soccer Coaches All-Northwest Region honoree.

The sister of 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Boys Soccer Player of the Year Marcus Anderson, she concluded her prep soccer career with 74 goals and 47 assists.

Anderson has volunteered locally on behalf of Missoula Aging Services in addition to donating her time at a food bank and homeless shelter. She has also served as a youth basketball and soccer coach.

“Carmen is dynamic and can move from the striker position into the midfield to help create an imbalance,” said Zach Brenneman, head coach at Kalispell Flathead. “She had the freedom to move around the field and find space to operate. She brings the whole package and makes the players around her much better.”

Anderson has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Central Washington University this fall.