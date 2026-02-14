Miles Halvorsen of Bozeman recognized as state's Gatorade cross country runner of year

CHICAGO — Miles Halvorsen of Bozeman High School on Friday was named the Montana boys Gatorade cross country athlete of the year for the 2025 season.

The award recognizes Halvorsen as the state's top high school boys cross country athlete. The senior won the Class AA state meet this past season with a time of 15:34.5, breaking the tape 8.3 seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor and leading the Hawks to the team title.

Halvorsen also earned second-team all-region honors at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional by finishing 13th with a personal-best time of 14:58.1, making him the fastest Montana competitor in the race. He won four of the seven races he entered.

The Gatorade award recognizes the nation’s best high school athletes for their excellence in sport, academics and community.

Halvorsen has volunteered locally on behalf of the Wild Montana Trail Maintenance & Trail Building crew and as a distance race aide. He has also donated his time as a tutor through the Bozeman High Spanish National Honor Society.

“Miles was the top runner on the best team in Montana this year,” said Kelley Gilbert, head cross country coach at Helena High School. “He is well-coached and was a consistent performer all season.”

Halvorsen has maintained a weighted 3.90 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a written letter of athletic aid to run at Colorado State University this fall.

