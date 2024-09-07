Memorial fund created for late Stevensville soccer coach Ralph Serrette

STEVENSVILLE — Ralph Serrette, a longtime coach and instructor who help spearhead the growth of youth soccer in Montana since the 1990s, has passed away. He was 77.

According to a Go Fund Me page, which has been set up as a memorial fundraiser, Serrette died Sept. 4 due to health complications. Serrette served as the head boys soccer coach at Stevensville for more than 30 years.

The Go Fund Me page states that Serrette was "instrumental in the development of the youth soccer program for as long as many can remember, dedicating 30-plus years of his life to the sport." Any funds raised, according to the page, will go toward covering costs to celebrate Serrette's life, as well as contributing to causes near to him.

In a nod to Serrette's impact, the Helena Youth Soccer association planned to honor him at games Saturday with a 10-second moment of silence prior to the start of its first morning games.