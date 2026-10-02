Max Milton, Ryhlee Scott in front after 1st round at State A golf

SHELBY — Polson's Max Milton and Whitefish's Ryhlee Scott are in the lead after Friday's opening round at the Class A state golf tournament at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club.

Milton sizzled on Day 1, firing a 6-under 66 to pace the field. He leads defending champion Colin Jensen of Billings Central, who came in at 3-under 69 on Friday. In third place is Laurel's Royce Taylor with a 2-under 70.

Scott shot 6-over 78 to jump in front of the girls competition. She leads Hamilton's Cameron Burnett and Lewistown's Autumn Goodan, who each shot 7-over 79.

Billings Central's boys have a comfortable eight-stroke lead in the chase for the team title. The Rams are 5-over par and are outpacing Polson heading into the final round.

The Whitefish girls are way out in front in their trophy chase. The Bulldogs are 24 strokes ahead of second-place Corvallis and 25 shots in front of third-place Lewistown.

The final round of the Class A state golf tournament is Saturday at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club.

Class A state golf tournament

Round 1, Friday

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Billings Central 293; 2, Polson 301; 3, Whitefish 312; 4, Livingston 315; 5, Laurel 317; 6, Lockwood 328; 7 Corvallis 339; 8, Hamilton 340.

Top 10: 1, Max Milton, Polson, 66; 2, Colin Jensen, Billings Central, 69; 3, Royce Taylor, Laurel, 70; T4, Stuart Gentry, Livingston, 72; T4, Beau McGree, Butte Central, 72; T4, Matthew Hermanson, 72; T4, Mason O'Neil, Whitefish, 72; 8, Carson Mangel, Billings Central, 74; T9, Sawyer Gentry, Livingston, 75; T9, Oliver Rowe, Ronan, 75.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Whitefish 352; 2, Corvallis 376; 3, Lewistown 377; 4, Polson 378; 5, Glendive 382; 6, Miles City 383; 7, Livingston 401; 8, Hamilton 402.

Top 10: 1, Ryhlee Scott, Whitefish, 78; T2, Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 79; T2, Autumn Goodan, Lewistown, 79; 4, Karlee Brown, Whitefish, 82; 5, Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 83; T6, Keegan Campbell, Bigfork, 84; T6, Kirstin Race, Corvallis, 84; 8, CeCe Fornshell, Billings Central, 85; T9, Sara Dumouchel, Polson, 88; T9, Jillian Wagner, Whitefish, 88; T9, Ava Flotkoetter, Miles City, 88; T9, Brooklyn Bieber, Frenchtown, 88; T9, Mya Flotkoetter, Miles City, 88.

