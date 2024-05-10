Matchups set for state baseball play-in games

The play-in games for the state baseball tournament are set.

Livingston will host Butte, Frenchtown will host Whitefish, Eureka will host Ronan and Hamilton will host Lone Peak to determine the final four teams for the state tournament, which is May 16-18 at Missoula.

Belgrade (East), Columbia Falls (Northwest), Florence (Southwest) and Polson (West) earned the four No. 1 seeds for the tournament. Polson won the inaugural high school baseball state championship last spring with a 10-4 win over Whitefish in the title game.

The play-in games feature teams that finished second in their division in the regular season hosting teams that finished third in another division. Livingston finished second to Belgrade in the East, and Lone Peak was third. Eureka was second in the Northwest behind Columbia Falls, and Whitefish was third. In the Southwest, first-place Florence led Hamilton in second and Butte in third. And in the West, Frenchtown, in second, and Ronan, third, followed Polson.

The complete play-in schedule is below.

Saturday, May 11

E No. 3 Lone Peak at SW No. 2 Hamilton, 12 p.m.

SW No. 3 Butte at E No. 2 Livingston, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 13

NW No. 3 Whitefish at W No. 2 Frenchtown, 4:40 p.m.

W No. 3 Ronan at NW No. 2 Eureka, 5:30 p.m.