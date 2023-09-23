Laurel boys, Billings Central girls win Eastern A golf titles

SIDNEY — The Laurel boys and Billings Central girls won the team trophies at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament Friday at the Sidney Country Club.

Cameron Hackmann and Sam Norman placed first and second on the boys leaderboard for the Locomotives. Hackmann carded a 74 and Norman a 75. Laurel also got solid rounds from Royce Taylor, tied for fourth with a 77, and Kyle Kennah, eighth with an 81.

Livingston's Aubrey Kelley placed third with a 76, and teammate Houston Dunn tied for fourth at 77. Livingston finished second in the team standings, carding 319 strokes to Laurel's 307.

Laurel also had the top individual finisher on the girls side, as Alivia Webinger took top honors with an 83. Billings Central was led by Jori Haugen's 85. Anna Prill added a top-10 finish for the Rams, tying for eighth with a 93.

Livingston's Camille Poncin finished third with a 90. Ava Floetkoetter of Miles City, Ella Norby of Sidney and Tayler Hadley of East Helena tied for fourth with 91s.

The Sidney Country Club hosts the Class A state golf tournaments Sept. 29-30.

Eastern A Divisional Golf

Friday at Sidney Country Club

BOYS

Team: Laurel 307, Livingston 319, Billings Central 333, Lewistown 353, Sidney 358, Havre 364, Hardin 390, Miles City 391, Lockwood 401, Glendive 407.

Individual top 10: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 74; Sam Norman, Laurel 75; Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 76; Houston Dunn, Livingston, 77; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 77; Chance Marshall, Livingston, 79; Matthew Ramshaw, Billings Central 80; Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 91; Caleb Fornshell, Billings Central, 82; Ethan Miller, Billings Central, 82.

GIRLS

Team: Billings Central 376, Sidney 404, Laurel 409, Lockwood 420, Livingston 425, Havre 438, Lewistown 441, Miles City 463, Hardin 506, Glendive 527.

Individual top 10: Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 83; Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 85; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 90; Ava Flotkoetter, Miles City, 91; Ella Norby, Sidney, 91; Tayler Hadley, East Helena, 91; Anna Lende, Livingston, 92; Shea Reber, Havre, 93; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 93; Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 93.