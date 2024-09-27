Laurel boys, Billings Central girls take team titles at Eastern A divisional golf

LAUREL — The Laurel boys and Billings Central girls took home repeat team titles Friday at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament at the Laurel Golf Club.

Laurel won the boys crown by 11 strokes over second-place Billings Central, shooting a cumulative score of 302. The Locomotives' Royce Taylor was the individual titlist, shooting a 3-under 69 to capture the one-round tourney.

Laurel's Sam Norman, with a 1-over 73, took second while Central's Collin Jensen and Sidney's Brady Collins tied for third with matching scores of 77.

On the girls side, Central ran away with the team trophy, shooting 365 collectively, 27 shots ahead of second-place Livingston.

Individually, Livingston's Anna Lende won the title with a one-round score of 82. Central's Berkley Park (86) and East Helena's Tayler Hadley (88) also finished in the top three.

The Class A state golf tournament begins Friday, Oct. 4, at Polson Bay Golf Course.

Eastern A divisional golf tournament

Friday

at Laurel Golf Club

BOYS

Team scores: Laurel 302, Billings Central 313, Sidney 336, Livingston 351, Havre 363, East Helena 385, Lockwood 391, Miles City 393, Lewistown 411.

Individual top 10: Royce Taylor, Laurel, 69; Sam Norman, Laurel, 73; Colin Jensen, Billings Central 77; Brady Collins, Sidney, 77; Sawyer Gentry, Livingston, 78; Ethan Miller, Billings Central, 78; Caleb Fornshell, Billings Central, 79; Zander Harmala, Laurel, 80; Matthew Hermanson, Billings Central, 80; Gabe Glassing, Laurel, 80.

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings Central 365, Livingston 392, Sidney 422, Havre 450, Lockwood 457, Lewistown 476, Miles City 476, Glendive 494.

Individual top 10: Anna Lende, Livingston, 82; Berkley Park, Billings Central, 86; Tayler Hadley, East Helena, 88; Jordan Nielsen, Billings Central, 89; Alivia Kuhr, Laurel, 91; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 93; Izzy Baisch, Sidney, 95; Kaitlyn Ferris, Billings Central, 97; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 97; Kiya Ford, Billings Central, 99; Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, 99.

