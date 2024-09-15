Karis Brightwings-Pease leads Hardin cross country after accident disrupted track and field goals

HARDIN — Just a few short months ago, members of the Hardin girls track team were involved in a minor car accident days before the State A track and field meet.

A few bumps and bruises were primarily the result, though a side airbag deployed and caused a hairline fracture in the left shoulder of Karis Brightwings-Pease. The decorated then-freshman battled through the pain just days later but wasn’t able to defend her state titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

“Probably everything. It was just hard,” Brightwings-Pease said in response to what the most difficult part of the weekend was. “I couldn’t run normal and all my hard work went out the door. I was kind of bummed out, but I was glad I got to run still.”

“Just so proud of how they handled the situation and came out and performed the way they did, despite everything that happened,” Hardin head coach Cindy Farmer said. “They could have said, ‘I’m done.’ But they’re not like that. They’re fighters.”

Brightwings-Pease says she’s feeling like she’s back to her old self. She went through the rigors training once again this summer, including taking a stab at the Montana Mile.

“It was fun running against them, but I knew I was a little too confident. Then my arm started hurting,” Brightwings-Pease said.

As lofty as the expectations are surrounding Brightwings-Pease and her teammates, who are in search of a third consecutive team cross country title, the boys are holding themselves to a high standard, as well.

Sophomore Ben Bird set a Class A record in the 1,600 in the spring and is hoping he and his teammates can ride that momentum to a successful fall.

“I feel like I have a lot more left. Going for more records, that’s my goal, too. I think I’m doing more this year than last year. Kind of setting the tone for the team,” Bird said.

“Every year we come in with high expectations, but we take it one meet at a time and one practice at a time. And (Bird) pushes these guys,” Farmer said. “Not only the top 15, but (Bird) pushes every boy out here. That’s only going to benefit, because he knows to be successful as a team what we need.”

The Bulldogs will be hoping to leave Missoula with more hardware at the state cross country meet in late October.