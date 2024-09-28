Kalispell Glacier sweeps team titles at Western AA golf tournament

MISSOULA — Kalispell Glacier swept the team titles at the Western AA divisional golf tournament Friday at Canyon River Golf Club.

The Wolfpack boys, who finished with 566 total strokes to outpace second-place Missoula Sentinel by 14 shots, were led by Torren Murray and Jonah Wynne. The teammates tied for first on the individual leaderboard with Murray shooting 3-under-par 69s in both rounds and Wynne carding a first-round 71 and a sizzling 67 in the second round.

Sentinel's Hudson Goroski and Jack Schaefer both shot 70s on Friday to finish with two-day totals of 142 strokes and tie for third place. Brenner Booth of Butte and John Gilbert of Helena Capital tied for fifth with 143 total strokes. Booth shot an even-par 72 on Friday, while Gilbert carded a 69.

Glacier's girls, meanwhile, were led by Abbi Townsend, who finished in third place with a two-day total of 183 strokes. After opening with a 95 in Thursday's first round, Townsend rebounded Friday with an 88 to lead all golfers.

Vaida Cole (fifth, 188 strokes), Kendall Tkachyk (sixth, 191) and Maggie Mitton (tied for seventh, 193) also had top-10 finishes for the Wolfpack. As a team, Glacier finished with 740 total strokes. Helena High was second with 771.

Dylan Bartoletti of Butte took individual medalist honors on the girls side. She opened with a first-round 85 on Thursday and then shot a 91 on Friday to finish with 176 total strokes, five shots clear of second-place Olivia McGreevey of Helena Capital.

Western AA divisional golf tournament

Final round, Friday

at Canyon River, Missoula

BOYS

Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 289-277—566, Missoula Sentinel 299-281—580, Butte 318-305—623, Helena Capital 320-306—626, Missoula Big Sky 333-317—650, Kalispell Flathead 332-329—661, Missoula Hellgate 363-346—7009, Helena 358-377—735.

Individual top 10: Torren Murray, Glacier, 69-69—138; Jonah Wynne Glacier, 71-67—138; Jack Schaefer, Sentinel, 72-70—142; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 72-70—142; Brenner Booth, Butte, 71-72—143; John Gilbert, Capital, 74-69—143; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 72-72-144; Willy Nowlen, Sentinel, 76-70—146; Tanyon Murray, Glacier, 80-69—149; Chase Choquette, Butte, 79-71—150..

GIRLS

Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 374-366—740, Helena 384-387—771, Helena Capital 431-406—837, Butte 437-435—872, Missoula Sentinel 449-463—912, Missoula Big Sky 490-492—982.

Individual top 10: Dylan Bartoletti, Butte, 85-91—176; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 90-91—181; Abbi Townsend, Glacier, 95-88—183; Mia Taylor, Helena, 91-93—184; Vaida Cole, Glacier, 97-91—188; Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier, 97-94—191; Mya Helvik, Helena, 97-96—193; Maggie Mitton, Glacier, 100-93—193; Presley Clark, Hellgate, 100-94—194; Maci Reiff, Sentinel, 94-100—194.