Kalispell Glacier soccer player struck by lightning released from ICU

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player has been released from the ICU after he was struck by lightning during practice on Aug. 19.

An update from the family on its Go Fund Me page states that the player, whose first name is Mason, has been released from the ICU. "He continues to make progress every day and we are truly thankful. Ongoing prayers and support are always appreciated," the statement read. "Thank you everybody."

The family tells MTN News Mason's recovery is still ongoing at the hospital.

Hundreds of people have supported a gofundme page to help cover the player's medical expenses with more than $70,000 raised as of Sept. 10.

Two others were injured during the lightning strike, a coach and another player. Those two victims were released from Logan Health on Aug. 20.

