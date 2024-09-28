Kalispell Glacier runners sweep Mountain West Classic cross country meet in Missoula

MISSOULA — It’s one of the premier cross country races in the Northwest. The Mountain West Classic returned to the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday with over 3,00 runners participating.

It was a perfect day for running as schools from across Montana, Idaho, Washington and other states lined up for their races.

The boys varsity race was neck and neck through most of the race with no one gaining a clear advantage. In the end, Owen Thiel from Kalispell Glacier was alone at the finish line to take first place at 15 minutes, 41 seconds.

“It’s kind of incomprehensible to me; 3,000 runners ... there’s not even close to that in Montana,” Thiel said. “So I feel like I can’t really wrap my head around how many runners there are here.”

Other top five Montana boys finishers included Helena’s Elliot Stimpson in second, Billings Central’s Grey Piseno in third, and Bozeman’s Taylor Neil in fifth.

The girls varsity race started with one runner ahead early but in the end it Lauren Bissen from Glacier who took home first place with a time of 18:22.

Bissen took this win as preparation for when the state cross country at the UM course later in the year.

“I would call it a stepping stone,” Bissen said. “It’s a big victory but also I have bigger things up ahead, so it’s a great step in preparation.”

To round out the top five girls finishers, Isabell Ross from Bozeman Gallatin took second, Morgan Delaney from Polson took third, Marina Tulloch from Plains took fourth and Josie Wilson from Kalispell Flathead took fifth.

For boys varsity, it was Helena who took home the team title and Bozeman for the girls.

Full results for varsity boys can be found at https://competitivetiming.com/results/2024/245005BVC

Full results for varsity girls can be found at https://competitivetiming.com/results/2024/245005GVC

