Kalispell Glacier puts away Billings Senior 1-0 in extra time with shorthanded goal in quarterfinal win

KALISPELL — In Friday's Class AA boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Kalispell Glacier and Billings Senior, it was the defense that dominated the match as most scoring opportunities were shut down on crucial saves by the goalies.

But in the end, West No. 2-seed Glacier earned a 1-0 overtime win to advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Glacier puts away Billings Senior 1-0 in extra time with shorthanded goal in quarterfinal win

In regulation, the match was scoreless as both starting goalkeepers made important saves on great opportunities like free kicks and corners.

In the second half, the Broncs had their best scoring opportunity when Jake Shelden got one past Silas Young, but it kicked off the goal post, and Matays Brownells’ attempt on the rebound was defended perfectly by Cash Treweek.

But Young was a brick wall in this matchup, not allowing a single goal after Glacier played the entire second half one man down after a red card penalty.

In extra time, less than a minute into the first period, the deadlock was finally broken by Nash Lisowski, who found the back of the net and scored the one and only goal of the match.

Despite a two-man advantage for the Broncs in extra time after another Wolfpack red card, Glacier held on for the 1-0 victory to move on to the semifinal round.

2025 Class AA state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

First round

Oct. 21

Billings West 1, Belgrade 0

Helena Capital 3, Helena 1

Missoula Sentinel 2, Missoula Big Sky 1

Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24-25

Kalispell Glacier 1, Billings Senior, OT

Missoula Hellgate 1, Billings West 0

Missoula Sentinel (8-5-2) at Gallatin (12-2-0), Oct. 25, 12 p.m.

Helena Capital (12-3-0) at Bozeman (10-2-2), Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 28

Kalispell Glacier (12-2-1) vs. TBD

Missoula Hellgate (14-1-0) vs. TBD

Championship

Nov. 1

GIRLS

First round

Oct. 21

Billings West 2, Belgrade 0

Helena Capital 2, Kalispell Glacier 1, OT

Bozeman 2, Billings Skyview 1

Missoula Big Sky 1, Missoula Hellgate 0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24-25

Billings West 2, Missoula Sentinel 2 (West wins on PKs)

Billings Senior 2, Missoula Big Sky 1

Bozeman (8-4-3) at Helena (10-3-1), Oct. 25, 11 a.m.

Helena Capital (6-6-3) at Gallatin (11-2-1), Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 28

Billings West (12-3-1) at Billings Senior (13-1-1), TBD

Championship

Nov. 1